Tony Bobulinski claimed that Hunter Biden and his uncle, Jim, were banking on "plausible deniability" as they went after a business deal with a company that had links with a Chinese Communist Party.

Tony Bobulinski is the former business partner of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Jim Biden, on the other hand, is the brother of the former vice president.

Bobulinski also claimed that Joe Biden knew of his son's and brother's business dealings; in fact, he was the one referred to as the "big guy" in the emails.

Tony Bobulinski is a central figure who came out as his name was mentioned in the emails found on the hard drive of Hunter Biden, which is in the possession of authorities.

He claimed that both Hunter Biden and his uncle Jim were neck-deep in a deal that involved a Chinese Communist Party-linked company, reported the Washington Examiner.

Bobulinski had an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News. Carlson is a known critic of the Bidens and the Democrats, who tapped the former-Navy man about the specifics of what he knows about the Chinese and Biden connection.

The ex-VP has been incriminated several times by the files found on his son's laptop.

When Tony Bobulinski met with the Bidens, Joe Biden allegedly had some thoughts about what was discussed.

For Bobulinski back then, the China deal had opened up some questions should Joe Biden run for the presidency.

He said he thought that their activities with the Chinese were not right if Joe Biden were to run for president. He was seriously questioning even doing business with a Chinese entity, which he knew would lead to scrutiny.

However, Bobulinski learned that the Bidens have been talking to the Chinese already.

Biden's brother said that they could get away with it by claiming Plausible deniability.

Plausible deniability is the "ability of people, typically senior officials in a formal or informal chain of command, to deny knowledge of or responsibility for any damnable actions committed by others."

Also read: Angry Joe Biden Denies Hunter Biden Scandal Expose, Calls it Smear Campaign

Tony Bobulinski said that in 2017, he met with Joe Biden at the exact time that Hunter and Jim were after the big-deal with the Chinese. The ex-VP later vehemently said that he never spoke about business with Hunter. But the emails say otherwise.

The documents are part of the damning evidence that the Washington Examiner got from Bobulinski, including WhatsApp messages, emails, letters, and business proposals.

One of the most interesting parts of the record is that James Biden would be approaching many democrats and world leaders as the Chinese deals progressed in 2017. Note that Hunter did not want to register as a foreign agent.

Bobulinski had given the evidence to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the FBI. Most of the records of the ex-partner were separate from that on the Hunter Biden laptop.

At one point in the Carlson interview, he asked the ex-partner if he was clear about Joe Biden's involvement, he answered, "Crystal clear."

Last September 2019, Fox News asked Joe Biden about the scandal, and he just brushed it off.

During the final presidential debate, Joe Biden said, "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life." A total denial based on the whistleblower's claim.

Bobulinski claimed that the ex-VP's denial is a lie, which he did in front of the world.

Aside from 'big guy,' Hunter Biden also referenced to his father as 'my chairman. The ex-VP neither denied nor said that this was true.

On one occasion, the whistleblower mentioned that Joe Biden had told him to monitor his son and brother.

Now, Russian involvement is equated with the Hunter Biden laptop to protect the ex-VP.

Tony Bobulinski claimed that he is telling the truth as a concerned American.

