In Somers, Wisconsin, a grandfather is bludgeoned with a hammer by his grandson till he died. His grandson felt strongly about his conviction in 1991 that he had to do something about it.

Reports say that the accused, Bryan Luitze II, beat his grandfather, Charles Luitze, 70-years old, to death with a hammer. He allegedly left it in the victim's skull. The murder happened in the victim's home, an outlet the Sun said that the police stated the 25-year old, Bryan was angered over his grandfather's conviction as a sex offender in 1991, reported Meaww.

In one conversation with a male relative, the accused questioned why his grandfather is forgiven for his transgressions. He expressed to even the score because it is not forgivable to him, even if it was his grandfather. In the police complaint, a friend of the accused informed the investigators he is not settled. Something had to be done.

He saw his grandfather as a child. Investigators said that a relative of the accused said his grandfather has paid for it. Stressing it happened a long time, it is done and over.

The accused did not see it the same way and had to do something about it. On August 13, he went to his grandfather's disguised as a Census taker to end him. According to a friend of the victim, when Bryan visited, he was very frightened when no identification was shown.

Two days after the visit, the corpse of the victim was discovered in the house. The investigators found the victim in his bed with a hammer lodged in his skull. All over the room was blood splattered. Immediately Bryan was taken into custody and charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He was already in the Kenosha County Jail for a previous felony and broke probation, cited Journal Times.

For the murder of Charles, his bail is at $1million bond. In the case against him, the Prosecutors said the DNA in a bag with bloodstains at the accused residence is proof of guilt. Other hints for the victim's eventual murder in conversations with others indicate a level of planning to kill the victim.

Bryan Luitze II's lawyer said that it was others who killed his grandfather. The defense opened up the chance that it was not the accused who used the bag. According to Assistant District Attorney Andrew Bergoyne, a gruesome murder that involved bludgeoning the victim's face in the middle as bloodthirsty noted Kenosha New.

In California, a similar homicide happened when a suspect killed his grandmother and cannibalizing her afterward. The killer is Dwayne Warwick, who allegedly slew Ruby Warwick with a combo of knife and icepick, then eating chunks from the victim's body.

According to reports, the victim's daughter caught the grandson in the act of eating his granny. She called the police. Richmond Police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy saw the grisly scene and called it the worse in his career.

The sex offender got killed by getting bludgeoned with a hammer; his grandson killing him is ironic.

