A Russian man, who stole the corpses of 29 young girls, mummified them and dressed them up as dolls, had refused to apologize to their parents in Russia.

Anatoly Moskvin, 53, dug up the corpses, mummified them, then dress them up with clothes, stockings, and knee length boots. He even put makeup on them and lipstick, cited News AU.

Moskvin described not only as highly educated but also as an expert in cemeteries, took note of the birthdays of his victims by marking them in his bedroom.

Parents of the dead girls wanted an apology for having their dead children violated, but Moskvin said he was not sorry.

One of his victims was Olga Chardymova, aged 10. She was just one of the 29 girls whose remains he dug up. Some of his victims had music boxes fitted into their chests.

Moskvin lived with his parents in a flat in the Russian city Nizhny Novgorod. When he got caught, they were surprised by his unusual hobby.

In court, Moskvin did not apologize to the parents of the children whose remains he dishonored.

He wanted to be released from the psychiatric ward and take care of his old mother and stay with his new girlfriend.

At one point in court, he said, "These girls are girls. There are no parents, in my view. I don't know any of them."

He then said their daughters are dead. They have buried them, and that ended their authority over them. In the end, he was not repentant of his wrongdoing.

Moskvin expressed a desire to teach English to kids as Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted English to be part of the school curriculum.

Doctors who have examined Moskvin said that his schizo personality is already cured.

However, the court was not accepting this and said that he is still a lunatic.

The judge in the case said that he would stay in a psychiatric hospital for another half year. Moskvin said he would not say anything about it after the verdict was handed down.

In 2011, Moskvin admitted to 44 counts of child abuse of girls from 3 to 12 years old.

In the old Soviet regime, he was a translator for military intel in the army. He wrote history books about several of them, mentioned The Sun.

In court, he told the grieving parents that they left their children in the cold and dark. He took them home and warmed them up.

The mother of murder victim Olga Chardymova had been visiting her daughter's grave bringing flowers, and she never knew that her daughter's body was not there. She called Moskvin a deviant and abuser of dead children, and he should be jailed, noted the Daily Star.

She added that Moskvin should be locked up and never allowed to get out.

