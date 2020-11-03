Kanye West has made an announcement that he is voting in a presidential election for the first time in his life on November 3, 2020. He remarked that he is voting for a person he truly trusts -- himself.

The 43-year-old, who is an Independent presidential candidate in 11 US states including Vermont, Iowa, and Tennessee, tweeted regarding his election day plans.

Voting for the First Time in His Life, Votes for Himself

The musician wrote on Twitter, "God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

He has never been one to suppress voicing out his opinions. After his announcement of his bid for the presidency, he went quite politically quiet for a couple of months, but this changed on Election Day, reported Elite Daily.

West was listed on California ballots as the American Independent Party's Vice Presidential candidate this 2020 election. Although he was not aware that the AIP had listed him as a running nominee, he voted for himself and presidential pick Rocky De La Fuente on November 3rd.

The rapper filmed himself and posted the footage on social media of him handing in his ballot on Tuesday. West, who is slated to have a guesting on the first post-election day episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday night, was believed to have voted in Wyoming where he is not enlisted on the ballot, reported Evening Standard.

He cast his ballot at the Cody Rec Center in the early afternoon of Tuesday. He said he feels "very blessed."

West made his announcement of candidacy in July this year. However, his name failed to appear on the ballot in numerous states given that he did not meet registration deadlines.

He has earlier expressed support for incumbent candidate President Donald Trump. He visited Trump in the White House and posed for a picture while donning a "Make America Great Again" hat.

He shared that he went to the polls today to cast his ballot in a series of tweets.

The Arizona Supreme Court on September 8 rejected West's bid to act as an independent presidential candidate this year's election.

He tweeted in another update that it was the first vote of his life, displaying in another social media update a photo of his name handwritten on the Wyoming ballot.

"We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world," he wrote on Twitter.

West established his bid for the presidency in July and sought nomination for the race for the Birthday Party.

The White House hopeful made it on the ballot in 12 states: Colorado, Arkansas, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

Kim Kardashian's husband finished off his voting pictorial with a photo of himself donning an "I Voted" sticker, a black mask, and a blue hoodie.

