Kanye West has responded to Jennifer Aniston's promotion toward fans to not vote for him in the presidential election on November 3. The rapper in a now-deleted tweet threw shade at the "Friends" actress for her appeal to United States citizens against his bid for the presidency.

The music artist has mocked Friends as "not funny" after Aniston warned Americans regarding voting for the White House hopeful. The actress who played the character of Rachel Green in the household name series implored her followers to choose who they pick as US President in the upcoming election responsibly and added that it is "not funny to vote for Kanye."

'Friends' Not Funny at All

The "Wash Us in the Blood" hitmaker posted a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article headlined, "Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye," reported Perthnow.

West also captioned citing his recent interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, "Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo," reported IOL.

The 51-year-old actress posted the aforementioned remark on her Instagram photo of her casting her ballot early. It is widely known that she is a supporter of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The 43-year-old musician is on the presidential ballot in 12 of the United States' 50 states preceding the election day on Tuesday. He is polling direly low as he enters the last week of his presidential campaign.

Aniston addressed her 35.7 million followers that it is not funny to vote for West but she cannot explain it, pleading them to be responsible voters.

In Aniston's Instagram post, said she had cast her vote for Biden and Harris because the United States is more divided than ever.

The duration of West's tweets being live is not clear but they are no longer present on his Twitter profile. It is reportedly probable he deleted them due to the fact that his timeline was incorrect: Aniston's message was shared on Friday while his interview on the podcast premiered the day after (Saturday). This means that Aniston's remarks and the podcast interview were not related.

Aniston wrote on Instagram, "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies."

She also used her voice in support of minority groups and persuaded voters to ruminate on climate change issues.

In West's podcast interview, he discussed his career as a musician and his running for the presidency. He noted there have been many people who have dissuaded him from the bid for the position of the highest office in the land.

