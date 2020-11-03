After two small villages in New Hampshire announced the first official results of the 2020 Presidential Election, US President Donald Trump has taken a 6-vote lead over Democrat nominee Joe Biden, 16-10, early Tuesday morning.

According to the report, in the village of Millsfield, Trump won the polls with the tally at 16-5. Meanwhile, in Dixville Notch, a nearby town, Joe Biden took a landslide win of 5-0.

The result in Millsfield was a mirror of the 16 votes that Trump also got in the village during the 2016 Presidential election. At the time, his rival Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received only 4 votes, and Senator Bernie Sanders received one vote, Newsweek reported.

On the other hand, Trump also lost the vote in Dixville in 2016, but he was able to manage to get two votes. Clinton won the Dixville polls in 2016.

Despite many predictions that the voter turnout this year will be higher than in the past, the five votes that were cast in Dixville was the lowest voter to be reported in the village ever. The last candidate to win unanimously in Dixville was former President Richard Nixon during his narrow loss to former President John F. Kennedy in the 1960 election.

According to 9News, the votes cast in the two villages which released the early results are far from predictive of the final results of who will take the White House.

However, it was noted that Trump losing all his supporters in a town where he used to have two votes, especially in a town located in one of the closest states of 2016.

Despite failing to predict the results of the polls a couple of times, the results in Dixville have accurately predicted several White House wins, including both wins of former President George W. Bush and the 2008 victory of former President Barrack Obama.

During this year's primary vote in Millsfield, Trump also got 16 votes. However, neither of the two top presidential candidates received any votes during the primary voting in Dixville, as Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of NYC won both the Republican and Democratic primaries in the write-in vote.

When to watch for results during the US 2020 Election

According to ABC, poll closing times vary in every state, thus it is important to know the polling information in the state where one will be voting.

7:00 PM - At this time, most of the polling places in Florida and Georgia have already closed.

8:00 PM - This is the time when all of the Florida voting places close. Results in the Panhandle may also be an indication of a possible swing in the overall results.

10:00 PM - Most of the key swing states have already closed their polls and will begging the counting of votes.

As of November 2, it was noted that around 97 million Americans have already cast their votes. The voter turnout a day before the election day has been very high compared to previous polls, however, it is noted that there will still be tens of millions who will cast their vote today.

