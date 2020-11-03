Trump supporters have all gathered just hours before the national presidential elections to voice their support towards President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of cars with MAGA, Trump flags and American flags gathered on the bridge and had caused delays around the metropolitan area on November 1. They have blocked the road and reportedly stopped traffic to cheer and to chant.

Trump supporters gathering on the highway

On November 1, numerous vehicles with MAGA flags driving near one another were spotted near the Garden State Parkway. Twitter user Maddy Pryor said that she thought it was a coincidence that they were in the same area, but it became immediately clear that it was organized from the start.

Pryor said in her interview with CNN that people were getting out of their cars both in the service area and both sides of the parkway. She also pointed out that the people would get out and hold up their Trump flags, cheer and film their surroundings on their phone.

A spokesman for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Tom Feeney, said that several cars were involved in the said event on the parkway. According to Feeney, it was close to a hundred cars.

Feeney said that the supporters met at the Monmouth service area and they all traveled North together. He said he saw a video of the Trump supporters stopping on the roadway and blocking the northbound express lanes. The traffic backed up behind the supporters for five miles. The cars left the highway at around 2 p.m.

The New Jersey State Police said they were only aware of the demonstration on the parkway. In New York, it was reported that around 300 cars participated in the event and it was a similar demonstration that took place on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, according to journalist Yuki Iwamura.

Iwamura told CNN in an interview that some people got out of their cars and they started chanting, but New York state troopers were also on the bridge also telling the cars to start moving as the traffic was piling up.

Senator David Carlucci, a New York state senator said that the New York State Police should identify the participants and they should charge them for their dangerous, aggressive and reckless behavior.

The senator, which represents the area that includes the Mario Cuomo Bridge, said that people have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but people do not have the right to break the law and endanger the well-being of others.

FBI gets involved

The incidents on the bridge in New York and New Jersey follow the incident on a Texas highway back in October 30. The incident is now under federal investigation.

The FBI is now investigating the alleged harassment of a Joe Biden campaign by motorists displaying Trump 2020 flags, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee said that FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and is now investigating it. The incident in Texas happened as the campaign bus of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden was traveling from San Antonio to Austin as part of the campaign push to urge supporters to cast their ballots on Texas' last day of early voting.

According to the official from Biden's campaign team, the motorists tried to slow down the bus and tried to run it off the road. President Trump shared his thoughts on the incident through Twitter and said that his supporters were protecting the bus.

