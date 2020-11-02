President Trump is leading by seven points in a new poll in swing state Iowa, leaving rival Joe Biden behind. The said poll was released on October 31 by Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Pill and shows that Trump is ahead of Biden 48% to 41% in the state.

President Trump on the lead

According to the poll, 3% of the respondents said they would vote for someone else while the remaining 2% said they were not sure who they would vote for. Around 5% of voters did not want to disclose who they planned to vote for.

Back in September, the poll revealed that Trump and Biden were tied at 47% among voters in Iowa. The latest Iowa Poll surveyed 814 voters in the state and was conducted by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines between October 26 to 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4% points.

On October 30, Fox News revealed that President Trump is closing the gap with Joe Biden and is only eight points behind the Democratic presidential nominee. The poll also showed that there is still a gender gap between voters, with more men in the state likely to support Trump while women support Biden.

Iowa independents stated that they are planning on supporting Trump for this year's election. They favor Trump 49% to Biden's 35%. They revealed they supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Back in September, independents said they were supporting Biden and it showed Biden was at 50% and Trump was at 38%. President of Selzer & Co., J. Ann Selzer, told the Des Moines Register that President Trump is holding demographic groups that he won in Iowa in 2016 and that would give a voter a level of comfort with their standing.

Selzer said that there is a consistent story in 2020 to what happened in 2016, noting that neither candidate hits 50% so there is still come play that can happen. In 2016, President Trump won Iowa by 9.4% points.

Biden's next move

In an attempt to win Iowa, Biden held a drive-in rally in Des Moines on October 30. President Trump held a really in Dubuque, Iowa on November 1.

The Iowa Poll showed that 94% of voters have already made up their minds about who they intend to vote for. Only 4% of those polled said that they could be persuaded to go either way, while 2% said they didn't have a first choice for president, according to The New York Times.

Many voters have already cast their ballots, as 51% of likely voters said that they voted through early voting or mail-in voting. Among those who already voted, 55% have voted for Joe Biden and 32% have voted for Trump. For those who plan to vote on Election Day itself, Trump leads Biden 64% to 28%.

In early October, the poll showed that Biden had a 53-43% margin. When it came to in-person voting, 53% said that they would vote for Trump. Among in-mail voters, 65% said they would vote for Biden. Among early voters, Biden leads by 29 points but Trump leads by 16 points among Election Day voters.

