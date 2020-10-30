An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and impregnated by a 43-year-old man. She later dies after giving birth to the child due to her young and immature body.

A young girl died in Brazil after giving birth to a child of her rapist who took advantage of her. The sick child molester is identified as Francinildo Moraes, 43-years old, and he raped the victim, Luana Costa, 11-years-old, multiple times that resulted in pregnancy and her death. Luana got pregnant at 11-years old and was stressed by the birthing; she died later, reported Meaww.

Sources reveal that the molesting of the young girl started when she was 9-years old. Since then, the accused child molester had been raping for two years, until the pregnancy killed her.

According to the Sun, it was not the disturbed molester who is at fault. Family members of the Moraes were complicit in lying to the victim and fooling the girl to believe in a mature relationship. Police got hold of pictures with the two together.

Other reports say that minor girls went into pre-mature labor at five months during pregnancy. To save the unborn child, the doctors had to induce labor last October 27, on Tuesday. She delivered the child shortly but died from the complications four days later, cited Daily Mail.

When asked about the alleged abuse of the victim, Luana, had been raped for years under their nose. They claimed no one knew about the crime against the minor. They said they only noticed after changes were happening in her body when a doctor confirmed that she was pregnant with a child.

Oddly enough, no one noticed among the family members nor questioned.

Luana told her family how the older Moraes sexually assaulted her multiple times, several years. One of her Aunties said that the accused would hurt her if she tells anyone of his reprehensible crime. All the abuse took place far away from the family's village, as alleged.

Evidence was found in pictures on pictures posted online; they posed like a couple rather than an elder and a child. Moraes is getting man hunted for molesting and abusing the deceased child. He has not been caught.

In the US, a similar crime has been committed by a Kansas man, Ronald Dejohnette Jr, accused of allegedly raping and impregnating a 10-year old girl. Sources say that her mother participated in the deviancy and allow the man to use her too. Sources mentioned this continued for years between the molester, mother, and daughter.

Police caught Dejohnette Jr charged with raping a minor under 14; other charges include indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy. The police got a tip about the crime when a midwife informed them of the depraved crime.

According to the midwife, they had plans discussed at the girl's house to go about the birthing process. She was surprised to know the girl was 10-years old and in the third trimester. The pregnant child had not been checked by any doctor.

The girl said in the affidavit that her mother arranged with Dejohnette jR, which included the mother. Per the agreement, both mother and daughter will have carnal relations with the molester. The victim did not know it was taking advantage of her. But Dejohnette Jr was jailed later.

Just the 11-year-old girl getting sexually assaulted without understanding it. Some cases family member is complicit with the molester.

