The Queen would reportedly step down as monarch in 2021 and hand over the British throne to the heir next in line, her son Prince Charles. She is slated to reach the age of 95 years old.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, "I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down." reported The News International.

The Queen to Hand Over the Throne

Queen Elizabeth II has the record of becoming the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom back in 2015 when she surpassed the sovereignty of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. In 2017, she became the first monarch to commemorate a Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years as reigning monarch.

Royal biographer and writer of the famous memoir "Battle of Brothers" Robert Lacy believes that the Queen would step down in April next year.

Meanwhile, according to another royal expert Jack Royston, Queen would not be willing to hand over the prestigious title to Prince Charles.

Royston remarked, "But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?" reported Geo News.

Queen Elizabeth II is slated to celebrate her 95th birthday in April 2021 which means the move could ensue in the next six months.

In 1952, Elizabeth II became the Queen of the UK and Northern Ireland following the death of her father, King George VI. She has been sitting on the throne for 68 years.

Her birthday would be traditionally capped off with a Trooping of the Color service in June.

Although Royston noted the Queen's reluctance, he affirmed it would make sense given the additional royal duties already bestowed upon her son.

The Queen was 27 when she was crowned on February 6, 1952, on the death of her father. Prince Charles turns 72 in two weeks on November 14.

Jobson weighed in on two other royal family members Prince Harry and Prince Andrew and he was not kind regarding both. He described Prince Harry's comments about his subconscious racial bias as "bare-faced hypocrisy."

According to Jobson, "I remember him making racial slurs about an Asian officer which was filmed by himself and distributed by his friends and he had to apologize for making racial comments. I find Harry telling everyone else that they are structurally racist hypocritical," reported Page Six.

Robert Jobson has written the likes of "Diana: Closely Guarded Secret" and "Harry's War: The True Story of the Soldier Prince."

The author noted that Queen Elizabeth II would ideally like to rule for her entire lifetime but her decision to renounce her title would possibly be influenced by her son, Prince Charles', alleged strong desire to become King.

Prince Charles released a denial at the claim last year. A statement released by Clarence House in December indicated that there are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 or any age.

