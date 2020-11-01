Armed with a sword, a man in the Canadian city of Quebec stabbed not less than two people to death after dressing in medieval costume according to the authorities.

Aside from the two victims, there were five others that were wounded because of the Halloween night attack orchestrated by a man that is in the mid-20s as he was arrested shortly before 06:00 GMT or 01:00 on Sunday.

Based on the initial probe by the police, they shared that the suspect was not a part of any extremist group.

The said incident happened in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood.

According to BBC, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau shared on Twitter that his heart breaks for the loved ones of the two individuals who were killed during the night of the horrifying attack which occurred in the city of Quebec.

Trudeau also wished a full recovery to the injured as they are also keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.

He also added that he will be there for all of the victims and their loved ones.

The Canadian Prime also thanked the responders who played a critical role in the situation.

As of the moment, the suspect's identity has not yet been made public.

Police Chief of Quebec City, Robert Pigeon shared on a news conference on Sunday that it was believed that the attack was premeditated, which added that the suspect, who is from the Montreal suburbs and came to the city of Quebec with an intention of doing and inflicting the most damage as possible.

The Police Chief also added that the suspect was dressed in medieval costume while being armed with a Japanese sword which led them to believe that the suspect chose his victims randomly.

Based on the latest information gathered by the police, the suspect had previously spoken about the conducting of an attack but it is in a medical context and five years ago but the police were not aware of it until after the incident as the suspect does not have any criminal record, Fox News reported.

The first reports of the incident that is close to the French-speaking city came through just before 22:30 local time on Saturday.

After stabbing seven random individuals which resulted in the death of two and serious injuries for five others, the suspect was arrested near the Espace 400e business park.

According to a report, the suspect was lying on the ground, barefoot, and experiencing hypothermia when he was arrested by the police as he surrendered to the authorities without any resistance.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation as he is hypothermic at the time of the arrest.

The other five victims who were wounded are also being treated in the hospital and according to the police, each of them varies in the severity of the injury, Yahoo! News reported.

Authorities have not released any detail regarding the identities or even ages of the victims.

In a news conference on Sunday, spokesman étienne Doyon of the Quebec City police offered their sincerest condolences to the loved ones and families of the people who died.

