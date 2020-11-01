Halloween is exciting for a lot of reasons, from eating candies to watching horror flicks, there are so many fun activities that you can get on board with in this special night.

But what Halloween is known as the holiday that gives people the chance to dress up as their favorite pop culture icon or any popular scary character.

Halloween costume ideas

If you are still deciding which character you'll go as this year, you can browse online for some ideas. Here are the ones that are creating a buzz.

The Fly On Mike Pence's Head

The vice presidential debate was a serious matter, but one incident during the event made a lot of people giggle. As Vice President Mike Pence talk about his plans if elected for four more years, a fly rested on his head and stayed there for 2 minutes straight.

If you wish to be that fly for Halloween, you can get a wig and place a faux fly on top of it. Or you can have one friend dress up as Mike Pence and you can dress as the fly, and stick together the entire night for reference.

Anyone From Tiger King

As if 2020 was not crazy enough, Netflix released one of the wildest, weirdest and strangely entertaining documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The series was so popular that even Hollywood stars can't help but talk about it on their social media accounts. You can't ignore this show's impact on pop culture, and you will definitely see a lot of Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin costumes this year.

If you want to go as Joe Exotic, you just need to find yourself a flashy animal print shirt. If you want to go as Carole Baskin, you can add some accessories and dress up like a hipster with a flower crown. You can bring with you tiger stuffed toys for full effect.

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga From "Rain On Me" Music Video

The two most popular pop singers, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, collaborated for "Rain on Me." The music video created as much buzz as the song, as leave it to Lady Gaga to dress herself up uniquely.

You and a a friend can go as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, complete with structural dresses and post-apocalyptic vibes. You can put on white eyeliner and high-pony tail and wear the bright mask they wore at VMA's.

Black Widow

Halloween parties are not complete without someone dressing up as a Marvel character, and right now the spotlight is on Black Widow.

The movie is set to be released early next year, but there trailer for "Black Widow" already created enough buzz for Marvel's fans to fawn over. Black Widow is a badass superhero and is one of the original members of The Avengers. If you wish to dress up as her, all you need is a black bodysuit and red hair dye.

Cats

"Cats" was a disaster of a film, but that does not mean it did not create iconic characters that you can dress up as on Halloween. Forget going as a sexy kitten that people had seen countless of times over the years, you can shake things up and come as one of the characters of Cats.

You can go on full make up, a cat suit or an over-all's and it is bonus if you go around town singing like what the characters did in the movie.

