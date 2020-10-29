Kardashian family is ready to say goodbye to their hit reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Although the family made individual statements about how they wanted to branch out to other things, insiders say that their frequent catfights is the real reason why the show is ending.

Kardashian Family Feud

According to the tabloid National Enquirer, the reality star family can't stand each other and is slowly growing apart, which is why the Kardashian/Jenner clan ultimately decided to pull the plug on their show that cemented their family name on the Hollywood map.

National Enquirer headline "Kardashian Catfights Killed Show" made rounds online during the weekend. The tabloid stated that insiders knew the reason behind the decision to end the show.

According to an alleged insider, there is a friction on set and their personalities are clashing more than ever. Despite the statement, neither the alleged source nor National Enquirer back up the claim. The insider went on to claim that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were bored with the show and don't want to be on TV anymore.

Also Read: Horror Movies of the 2010s: Best Horror Movies To Watch on Halloween

The insider also said that even Kim Kardashian, the one who is known to partner up with mother Kris Jenner often on different projects, is also ready to worm herself out from under the control of their "momager."

Kim was supposedly ready to break away from bother Kris Jenner and the reality show that launched her career and made her one of the most famous faces in the world because she believed that the show has affected her marriage with rapper Kanye West.

Aside from Kim, Kourtney Kardashian also reportedly felt like the reality show affected her relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children. Khloe Kardashian also allegedly wanted to take a break and focus on rebuilding her relationship with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson.

The alleged insider concluded that the family is basically "sick of each other" and just want to live their lives and focus on their respective careers and businesses.

The Truth

Although it was not confirmed by the family and their representatives, it is worth pointing out that the sisters had physical fights more than once on the show. The most popular ones were between Kylie and Kendall, and Kim and Khloe. They also have had verbal fights throughout the years, that added to the drama of the whole show.

It is was also reported years ago that Kendall Jenner wanted to focus on her modeling career, which resulted to her going on hiatus on KUWTK. It was only recently that she started appearing again.

The siblings also have issues with their romantic relationships. From Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, Tyga and Kylie breaking up, Scott Disick and Kourtney calling it quits, Kendall dating another basketball player to Kim and Kanye's marriage troubles that were made public by the rapper, it seems like the siblings can't catch a break.

There have been a lot of things that happened on the show that points to the same direction as the one stated in the article, but the family had made it clear that the only reason why the show is ending is because they want to concentrate on other things and they "outgrew" the show already.

Related Article: Hugh Jackman Recruited by Tom Cruise to Join Scientology? Wife is Worried, Tabloid Says

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.