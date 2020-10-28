Horror movies from 2010 to 2019 has evolved cinematography wise, plotline wise and technology-wise. Horror movies in this decade are filled with a lot of smart plots made by young filmmakers who used new technology to make films that are detailed.

Horror movies of the 2000s

With that being said, here are some of the best horror movies from 2010 to 2019:

Goodnight Mommy (2014)

"Goodnight Mommy" is an Austrian horror film that will make you squirm. It does not shy away from being sadistic, and its psychological undercurrents are tossed around in the plotline.

A pair of twins named Lukas and Elias Schwarz living in the Austrian countryside believed that their mother had been replaced by someone else when she returned from having plastic surgery. The clinical look to this movie has given it a messier part. It is filled with unsettling and bizarre sequences.

The Conjuring (2013)

Possession movies are not new, but James Wan's approach to bringing Ed and Lorraine Warren's case to the big screen has been loved by critics and audiences alike.

"The Conjuring" has a lot of heart and technical expertise than most possession films. It is based on one of the real case files of the Warrens. It centers on the Perron family, who moved to a rundown farmhouse, and strange things start to happen.

Wan managed to give the story of the Perron family justice. The characters had connections, the family had a charming dynamic, and it perfectly showed how the evil entity tried to destroy it. The movie also showed the perspective of the Warrens, and you cannot help but feel genuine concern for the family.

The Babadook (2014)

"The Babadook" is not just one of the best horror movies of the 2000s. It is also quickly becoming a classic. This movie created one of the most memorable villains in recent history, has its own catchy rhyme, a striking look, and a chilling story.

What makes "The Babadook" different is that it is not just some evil entity that needs to be defeated. It is a villain that haunts and torments with a reason, exploring how its victims deal with their own demons. This is director Jennifer Kent's masterpiece and has helped put herself on the map of moviemaking.

Sinister (2012)

"Sinister" is a horror movie that is guaranteed to get under your skin. It stars Ethan Hawke, who plays a true-crime writer searching for the grisly material that could lead to his next big hit. He finds inspiration in the story of a family of four found dead, hanging from a tree in their backyard.

Wanting to immerse himself in the work, he and his family moved to the exact house where the murder happened. After settling in, he comes across home movies documenting the hanging and other gruesome family murders that happened in different locations.

It is haunting in and of itself, and it is paired with a spot-on score created by Christopher Young, making the kill scenes and the source of all the violence all the more unsettling.

