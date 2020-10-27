Hugh Jackman may be the new face of Scientology, according to the article of one tabloid. Jackman's wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is worried that her husband will join actor Tom Cruise as the face of the controversial institution as the two often meet up.

Hugh Jackman's meeting with Cruise

According to the tabloid New Idea, Jackman is known in the entertainment world as one of the nicest celebrities, but his wife is worried that due to his care-free attitude, he could easily be "taken for a ride" if he just says yes to every invitation.

Furness is allegedly concerned that Jackman's friendship with actor Tom Cruise may result in him getting sucked into Cruise's Scientology religion. According to an unnamed source, Jackman has got a couple of scripts that he wants to pitch to Cruise and Jackman's wife is worried that he may follow Cruise's footsteps and join Scientology.

Jackman is said to be curious about Scientology and what it offers. The source said he always secretly wanted to go to one of the meetings of the institution. Furness has laid down a few rules for her husband to prevent his indoctrination.

Jackman is to limit contacts with Cruise outside of work, as per the request of his wife. Jackman is very trusting of people, according to the article, and this is the reason why his wife is on high alert.

The story is not true

The tabloid paints the 52-year-old actor like a child that needs to be monitored. Jackman has always been vocal about his celebrity friends and he has never talked about Cruise nor did he display any fondness of him. Jackman has admitted to adore George Clooney but never Cruise. The representative of Jackman told the site Gossip Cop that the story is false.

Aside from the lack of connection between Jackman and Cruise, the "Wolverine" actor is a Christian. His parents were converted by Billy Graham and he has never shown any interested in changing his religion, according to The Daily Mail.

Tom Cruise is infamously known as the face of Scientology, which means that the tabloids always suspect him of trying to recruit celebrities around him.

New Idea also claims that Jackman is interested in Scientology, but none of his representatives have confirmed this. Scientology is known as an institution that has questionable practices. It is an institution that has celebrities endorse it like Tom Cruise, Elizabeth Moss, Laura Prepon, Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Pena and more.

The tabloid New Idea was once busted for claiming that Tom Cruise was being asked by Meghan Markle for work. Cruise is a Hollywood A-lister, but in the past few years, he has focused more on his own movies rather than collaborating with other celebrities.

The tabloid also claimed that Markle wanted to join Scientology, and had secret meetings with Cruise. This is also not true, as Markle's representatives said that the two had not met. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been busy looking for a permanent home in California after they left their royal duties in the UK.

