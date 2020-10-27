After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, Hurricane Zeta now leaves Mexico and on the track going to the storm-weary Louisiana as the state will be again put under a hurricane warning as it could possibly hit New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Zeta which is the 27th storm that was named from the very busy Atlantic season made its landfall in the northern area of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum as a hurricane, having a maximum sustained winds of 80 mph or 130 kph.

The weather condition weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed over land, but it was expected to recover its strength while travelling over the Gulf of Mexico.

On early Tuesday, the weather condition was monitored and displayed top winds of 70 mph or 110 kph and Zeta was centred at about 540 miles or 865 kilometres south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, The San Francisco Gate reported.

If Zeta will be making its landfall in Louisiana, it will be the fifth named storm to hit the storm-weary state this year as it could possible join Cristobal, Laura, Delta, and Marco.

While its centre continues to move over the water, Zeta was till drenching the northern part of Yucatan.

According to CBS News, the Governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin, tweeted on Tuesday that based on early reports the state was able to avoid major as they were not able to receive any reports of injuries or deaths.

Joaquin also mentioned that airports were open and for the resume of the business activities, they could reopen on Tuesday morning but beaches are exempted as they will remain close until the surf calms.

Playa Del Carmen, which is an area between Cancun and Tulum, a Mexican tourist named Elsa Marquez held up her beach towel on Monday so it could flap in the wind and rattle with strong gusts just a few hours before the arrival of Zeta.

The Mexican tourist who visited the resort from the north-central state of Queretaro shared that it is their first experience encountering a hurricane and she confessed that they are a bit afraid because they were unfamiliar about what can happen but they are just embracing the experience as they are already at the middle of their vacation.

Another tourist named Mario Ortiz Rosas who is from the western state of Michoacan just looked on to the rising waves and mentioned that he did not plan for this and it looks that his vacation will get complicated.

The boats that usually carry tourists in Cancun took refuge in a nearby lagoon channel as seamen anchored their vessel to the mangroves in order to avoid the battering winds, winds, and to the storm surge.

One of the captains, Francisco Sosa Rosado shared that they had to do the same manoeuvre just three weeks ago because the spot was also hard hit by the Hurricane Delta that made its landfall with top winds of 175 kph or 110 mph, The Globe and Mail reported.

Rosado also added that they are hoping that the strong gust of wind that they had experienced with Delta will not be as bad with Zeta.



