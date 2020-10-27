Another storm is threatening to strike the U.S., Storm Zeta, which may strengthen into a hurricane once it hits.

Recently, Storm Beta caused many problems and damage to parts it struck when it made landfall. Now, the Gulf Coast of the United States faces another storm that might be as destructive as Beta.

Zeta started as a tropical depression that was spotted east of Mexico and strengthened into a tropical storm on Sunday. It is predicted to come close to the strength of a hurricane when it makes landfall this Wednesday, reported Meaww.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of several risks of Zeta, such as storm surges, rainfall, and strong winds to hit from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Residents in affected areas are advised to monitor bulletins and take appropriate measures to keep safe. Zeta is the 27th storm in the hurricane season of 2020.

For the moment, hurricane conditions and storm surges are expected as Zeta crosses the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico by late Monday. On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected to start affecting areas of the central Gulf Coast region. These rains, if excessive, might lead to dangerous flash flooding in urban areas.

There is a hurricane warning raised in Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico. In Pinar del Rio Cuba, it is a tropical storm warning, from an updated bulletin from the NHC at 2 A.M. EDT on October 26.

By definition, a hurricane precaution means that hurricane conditions should be expected in areas indicated by the weather service.

Each warning is given by the agency 36-hours before the arrival of the storm. Strong storm winds are extremely hazardous, so preparations should be done ahead.

Most dangerous are storm surges that bring water levels to more than 1-3 feet past the normal levels. Areas to be noted are the adjacent coast in the quadrant affected by the hurricane warning. It is near the north of the center of the landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The agency stated that at 2 A.M. EDT (0600 UTC), Zeta's eye will be at latitude 18.2 North, longitude 83.9 West. Storm Zeta is moving to the north-northwest near 2 miles per hour at 4 km/hour. Although a faster northwestward motion is expected in the next few days as it heads to the west.

Movement of the storm is traced as the eye of Zeta is expected to pass through the Northern Yucatan or the Yucatan Channel either today or the evening.

Soon it will reach the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and will be approaching the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday as stated in the advisory.

Winds are measured to be near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. The storm is forecasted to become a hurricane when it reaches the Yucatan. Storm force winds will be 115 miles moving from the center.

Scientists predict that rainfall will be up to 4-8 inches on Wednesday in areas on the storm's path, Jamaica, Cayman Isles, Cuba, to the northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Zeta brings with it the bad news of increased rainfall in Southern Florida to the Keys on Tuesday.

On Wednesday to Friday, a rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with a local of 6-inches in the Gulf Coast and the south, as Storm Zeta hits.

