Quad members, India, and the United States signed a defensive agreement to seal their defensive and security relationship. It comes when China is even threatening to take over the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which the People's Liberation Army is over looming.

The US is concerned over the activities of the PLA that is also threatening another countries border. As members of the Quad, the US seeks to give a hand in helping India stem China.

In Delhi's Indian capital, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Rajnath Singh announced the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). One goal is for mutual co-defense and sharing information between India and the US, reported CNN.

According to Mark Esper, several of the four nations working together are the defensive aspects of the agreement. He said it is in both countries' mutual interest to work together in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific for all. In a time when the CCP of China is aggressive and causing problems for its neighbors.

According to Singh, the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) and the commitment to the law and freedom of navigation in the international seas keep all states' territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Malabar maritime exercises will be joined by India and the US next coming month in the Indian Ocean. Included will be all Quad countries that include Japan and Australia that make up an Asian bloc that openly opposes China's. Quad members are looked upon with disdain by China because it the one block of Asian countries and the US. This counter force with the massively influential US Navy and Japanese are pointing their assets to the People's Liberation Army and Navy. India and the United States as part of the defensive agreement is a game-changer.

In Tokyo, the Quad members met in early October with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He said that the coronavirus is still denied by China and denies its complicity. Beyond the virus, he stressed that Washington, Delhi, Tokyo, and Australia need to consolidate all resources to repel China's depraved CCP. Beijing corrupts, exploits, and coerces those opposing it rise, or it might be too late.

Pompeo told the reporters that China is rogue and does not follow the rule of law or any agreement it enters it. The coalition of the Quad may not be as powerful as the Chinese military, but it matters in keeping the Chinese military in check.

On Tuesday, the state secretary said that the Chinese Communist Party is against that is decent and abiding, even an enemy of democracy as well. It seeks domination and control in the South China Sea under its sovereignty.

There have been some clashes in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas high country in the mountain border.

The BECA will give access to the Indian Army for intel to be used to keep tabs on the Chinese Army and its equipment. More satellite intel will pinpoint the Chinese with Indian weapons for more accurate attack data. China does not like the Quad working together and actively sows distrust and information. India is getting bad-mouthed by China, who keeps on talking.

India and the United States have common interests, and the defensive agreement is the icing on the cake.

