In the Indian Ocean, another set of naval exercises will commence for the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian as their vessel complete relevant operations that will be crucial if China decides to get serious. Both nations are aware that China's military is becoming a concern especially in sensitive places like the Indian Ocean and the Straits of Malacca.

For two days, these navies will have one of the biggest joint exercises to date in the Indian Ocean. On Wednesday, these units accomplish difficult naval Maneuvers, anti-aircraft drills, including operations that involve non-fixed wing craft like Helicopters, reported Business Standard.

Driven mostly by the border tension between India and China with its PLAN and its encroaching activities in the Indian Ocean. Recently, the PLAN has been forced to run to close-by bases as the Indian Navy actions have driven PLAN units away. China is pushing the line of actual control (LAC) back by establishing outposts.

China has been aggressive of late in the Indian Ocean and the Himalayan border, prompting this specific exercise that tells Beijing neither Australia nor India will back down.

According to a navy spokesman, the joint exercise will be to increase interoperability and the best understanding with the best practices from all participating units. Most notable will be drills to use advanced surface and anti-air activities to familiarize themselves with them. Other specific drills will be weapons firing, sailing exercises, naval maneuvers with cross deck flying as well.

Also read: Indian Navy Pushes Back Against PLA Navy in Malacca Strait with Aggressive Posture

Everything is up-tempo for the Indian Navy. It is the fourth naval drill from June. Interoperability with all allies and friendly forces improves India's relationship to benefit from it.

One of the vessels acting as the lead ship is the HMS Hobart, Hobart class air warfare destroyers that is part of the Australian Navy included in the drills. Indian units like the Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Karmuk are participating as well.

Other statements mentioned in the exercises reinforce the camaraderie and mutual support shared by the two navies. One of the far-reaching goals is to enhance Indo-Australia defense relations for both. Another is to work together to keep safety and security of the global commons for all.

In retrospect, both nations have a lot at stake in keeping the sea lanes open and unhindered, in the air as well. China attempts to move into the Indian Ocean and the East China Sea to claim it as their own. It has put pressure on Australia and India to do something about it.

Earlier, the Russian Navy held exercises in the Bay of Bengal as joint drills, with Indiacatobar. In June, the Japanese Navy had similar drills will the Indian Navy too.

Last July, India had drills with the U.S. navy that was lead by the powerful USS Nimitz, and its entire carrier strike group that completed the naval drill near the Andaman coast and the Nicobar Islands. The American vessel outclasses even India's carrier and is bigger than the Liaoning or Shandong. It is equipped with CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery).

The message of the India and Australian navy 2-day drills is that both intend to keep global commons, not commons only for China. Also, the Malacca Strait is where China wants to dominate, but both nations will not make it easy.

Related article: India-Japan Naval Exercises Ramp up Push Back Against Chinese Navy

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.