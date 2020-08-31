Chinese aggression has drawn the Indian Air force and Army to the Aksai Chin border to face off with the People's Liberation Army. Still, the PLA Navy tried to push in with their ships as support, but the Indian Navy's forward posture against PLA aggression blocked them in the Arabian Seas and the Bay Bengal.

This is one of the flashpoints that extends beyond the Indo-Pacific that has been instigated by the expansionism of Xi Jinping. In Vishakhapatnam, New Delhi, soon after the Galwan border inciden,t a major deployment of Indian naval units was in progress.

PLA Navy blocked from entering Malacca Strait

Indian leaders sent the Navy headlong into their position to meet the threat with an aircraft carrier, surface combat ships, and submarines into strategic points in Malacca Strait to the Horn of Africa. This move blocked the PLA Navy from supporting land units, according to Defence News.

Most of the PLAN deployed their warships with the deceptive ruse of anti-piracy deterrence to justify their operations in the Gwandar and base in Balochistan that is their maintenance dock and logistics base.

Another is the acquired Djibouti Naval Base on the doorstep of the Red Sea that is one of their forward bases. These PLA warships should have been entering the Malacca to access the Indian Ocean, but the India carrier strike group stopped them from entering, according to Hindustan Times. The Indian Ocean is a shortcut to international waters and is a bottleneck as well.

The Galwan incident was underway and the Indian Navy immediately was poised to stop the Chinese navy from taking advantage of a gap. Quick thinking caused the three Chinese naval units to turn tail into the Gulf of Aden, near the Djibouti Coast with three other running fast through the Malacca Straits and their home ports.

It was not only that group, but another Chinese vessel passed through Indonesia going to the Indian Ocean. An India screen of warships ready to tussle on the high seas was waiting. Effectively, the Indian commanders acted fast and keep ships off the PLAN to come running back home according to Indian defense News.

They are actively getting strategic ports in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, and East Africa to gain the upper hand over major navies, especially over the U.S. Navy. Other navies of Britain and France are in the sights of the communists to control major seaways.

Sources reveal that Beijing has invested in 70% of the in Kyaukpyu port in Myanmar, which sits in the Bengal Bay. The Chinese have invested time and effort in these areas to get the upper hand when needed, confirmed Asia Times.

Many of these ports are through the trickery of lending money to these countries and getting what China needs when they cannot payback. By hook or crook, the PLAN is desiring to overthrow everything in favor of their dominance. Areas like the South China Sea will not be the only place with a Chinese presence.

Knowing this Chinese strategy, the forward posture against PLA aggression is just a start as the Indian strategists have a plan to keep China at bay.

