A cannibal duo removed the testicles of a 28-year old man. The illegal operation did not kill their victim, they were online castration experts.

The two accused, Bob Lee Allen, 53, and his partner, Thomas Evans Gates, were charged by authorities for their unsupervised surgeries. Other charges were maiming, assault, and battery on their suddenly transformed to eunuch victim.

These two-cannibals, offer eunuch-making online as a matter of fact. The crime they were in for is removing the testicles of a 28-year-old Virginia man. It was called an illegal gender reassignment surgery, reported Meaww,

Le Flore County Sheriff's deputies arrested the two-castration enthusiasts, cited Daily Mail. According to the investigators who were on the case. They think that it was Allen who did all the operating, and Gates handed him the instruments. The victim had his private parts removed on a makeshift able by the perps.

Last October 13th, the victim sauntered into a McAlester Regional Health Center, while bleeding a lot. When the physician checked the bleeding, his testicle was gone and removed a day before, said one news outlet. The victim informed the medical staff that he was castrated in a cabin somewhere by Allen. He said to him; that they are cannibals with human body parts stored in the fridge.

The victim bereft of his testicles said the place is listed in the Mister B&B, an LGBTQ home sharing-service called Bob's Weekend Wonders Mountain Retreat, mentioned the Daily Mail. He did not know the cannibal duo personally, but they removed his testicles.

Legal reasons prevent the 28-year-old victim from getting identified. The victim flew from Virginia to Dallas, brought to the cabin for the surgery at the location. He said it was a website called the EunuchMaker and the EM Crew. He talked to a volunteer who said Allen has been making eunuchs for more than a decade.

Allen told the willing castrati that the surgery is free of expense, said the affidavit about the operation, performed on October 12. During the operation, he did not get enough anesthesia, only in some places.

The victim asked what will happen to his removed body parts when done. Allen said with a chuckle is a cannibal. While he operated on the victim, he added that he left one of his victims opened up overnight and died. The cannibal duo removing testicles are oddballs.

One news outlet said that the volunteer in the castration enterprise had more patients to go. The faux surgeon showed pictures of body parts in his freezer. But the surgery did not go well, their patient needed real medical, or they might have perished. At one point, the two wanted him to eat human meat.

A raid on October 15 at the isolated cabin, saw a bag full of balls (testicles) in a freezer inside a bedroom. Inside a medicine cabinet was everything used in the operations including medicines and tools. Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said that it was not a cultish thing and really in the fringes but no danger to others yet.

