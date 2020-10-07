A supposed Grindr date turned to murder as a demented Michigan Man killed Kevin Bacon. The killer cuts off his privates and consumes it afterwards. He also did worse things on the remains of his victim.

In Shiawassee County, Michigan, locals were shocked when they got news of the murder. The accused, Mark Latunski, met his same-sex date via Grindr, an online dating app. On December 2019, they met and Mark cut off the privates of Kevin, age-25, and ate them, reported Meaww.

But he was not done with the victim with the same name as the "Footloose" actor. The body was in his basement, located in his Bennington Township home. They found the corpse missing some parts hanging in a closet on December 28. A missing person's report for Kevin was filed by his father Karl Bacon, last December 25.

According to Shiawassee County District Judge Ward Clarkson, he decided and passed judgment on early Monday morning that 51-year-old accused is mentally fit for trial, throwing out the claim he's mentally unfit.

The accused cannibal's trial for the gruesome murder of Kevin nstarts on October 23. Karl said to MLive-The Flint Journal, that his son's killer would-be put-on trial. The lockdowns and the pandemic have suspended many activities that are done only now, like court trials. He wishes that Latunski gets the maximum sentence for his sons' cruel murder.

Kevin, a hairstylist was last seen on December 24 according to his roommate Michelle Meyer, who studies at a university. Police asked about what happened to the victim when he went on the date and disappeared, noted M Live.

Further leads revealed that it was Latunsky whom he met from the online dating app. Covering all the leads and clues led the investigators to his house. Checking all over the home, they found the victim naked and hanging upside down in the secret room.

Under interrogation from the cops, the accused told them that he killed his victim this way. He stabbed the man in the back and preceded to use the knife to slit through him like a cattle. Not satisfied with what he did, the knife was used to cut parts of his man-parts then devoured it, cited Yahoo News.

The police heard enough of what he did, and charge the accused with open murder. Other charges include mutilating part of the genitalia. One of the grossest aspects is cannibalism.

According to reports, Latunski has a mental instability in the past. He was prescribed medications but he stopped taking it. The court was requested by his ex-wife Emily in August 2019 to deny him visitation rights to their kids. A decision favoring the ex-wife was released as a result of his mental problems. At times he was even treated at the hospital for it too.

The ex-husband, Jamie Arnold, said he never knew the accused had mental instability problems until July, for not paying child support. He was shocked that Latunski killed Kevin, after he left the house in September. Arnold was relieved he was not there with him, mentioned Kiro7.

