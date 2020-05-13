Walking in the parks will never be the same if anyone meets a jailed German cannibal on a stroll with police. Several years back, a German Cannibal was given a life sentence for killing a man who consented to be eaten. As the report went, cannibal went to kill him slowly and cutting steaks from parts of the cannibalized victim.

The story of Armin Meiwes, 58-years old, a former computer engineer, was convicted in 2006 of killing Bernd Brandes. His victim answered an ad in a gay magazine that had the caption "seeking a man to the slaughter," from there arrangements were done for Bernd Brandes ending up as the main entre.

Brandes willingly consented to be killed and eaten per Armin's choice. He did not object and set the stage for one of the oddest murders in recent times.

According to an investigator who told the newspaper that when on these walks, two police follow him when he goes for a stroll.

The investigator stressed that Armin's safety was a concern, so they go to another federal state to take his walks. It is only there that he can walk through the town, with two officers with him all the time.

Armin Meiwes, called the Der Metzgermeister or Master Butcher, shown as 2016 documentary that made him famous as a real-life Hannibal Lecter since childhood which he kept suppressed.

Eating Brandes as human steaks and savouring it, fascinated some people making him a glorified cannibal and revel in it too.

Human steaks and the cannibal interviewed

On Barcroft TV's,"Docs: Interview with a Cannibal" in 2016, he said that the first bite of human flesh was very strange, but he was fulfilling a curiosity for a long time. Armin added,"I'd spent over 40 years longing for it, dreaming about it. And now I was getting the feeling that I was achieving this perfect inner connection through his flesh."

About the taste of human flesh, he said it tastes like pork but stronger, he stressed that Brandes agreed to be butchered like livestock with no refusal that he recorded on video. The entire episode filmed him chopping up the victim on a butcher's bench.

Meiwes said in 2007, confirmed the London newspaper, that he sautéed the steak of Bernd with salt, pepper, garlic and nutmeg.

He met Brandes on Craigslist in March 2001, they had carnal relation at his farmhouse before his soon to be victim had pills and liquor. Later Brandes agreed to cut off his genitals, fried and eaten by both.

Next morning, the slaughter began as Meiwes stabbed Brandes multiple times in a bathtub. Before killing the other man, Meiwes read a Star Trek novel to him, a 2016 documentary said.

The German Cannibal was arrested by German police in December of 2002, given an eight-year sentence for manslaughter, but was retried later for murder and life in prison.

According to prison officials, Meiwes is a good inmate.

Attorney Harald Ermel said to Bild,"He's said to be absolutely manageable and one of the few prisoners with whom there are no problems."

