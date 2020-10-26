The untimely death of a Boston University lecturer who was crushed by an elevator will be checked. One of the assumptions is that it was an accident, not a malfunction that caused death.

In Alston, Massachusetts, a female university lecturer was found crushed to death inside the building's elevator shaft. This unexpected accident took the life of Carrie O'Connor, 38, on September 14.

According to the investigators looking into the accident, they have come up with a series of events that led to the lecturer's shocking death. But it was determined that she was moving in when it happened, reported Meaww.

The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections released their findings on October 23 about the fatal accident circumstances.

Sources mentioned that she just signed the lease for the apartment in Alston. The victim was in the process of moving a package that weighs approximately 80 pounds by herself. Placing the heavy package in the elevator cage is what caused the accident. The elevator car is a birdcage-style that is 60 years old; both doors need to be shut properly to make it go up or down. Closing the door on each floor and the car itself noted Daily Mail.

The Boston Globe said that one male neighbor helped O'Connor open the door to the floor manually. She was wrestling with a 7.5-foot-tall package inside the elevator. Her neighbor had left before the floor door closed. In the basement, the basement's maintenance person pushed the call button to warn the elevator is coming down when the elevator car door closes, reported the US Sun.

Tragedy by accident

According to the investigators in the accident, the victim could not control what she was holding. It pressed the emergency stop switch that allowed the elevator to move. Generally if the inner door is closed, the elevator won't move. When the elevator moved, she got squished between the open door and the wall. As the elevator went down, she got crushed, mentioned Knowledia.

When the mishap happened, it was seen by the cameras installed in the building. Inspector Martin Guild said the building had no part in the negligence incurred. He was saying that the elevator did not have any damage nor malfunction. He further stressed that he observed the tape and said that the elevator worked without a hitch.

One of the tenants, Leanne Scorzoni told the Globe about the details that include the fellow who helped the deceased. She saw the neighbor helping O'Connor at that time; he helped with the box she had. Leaving the woman and warned about the ancient elevator.

He told her that the box might not fit, but she tried one more time to fit it in. Then she hears O'Connor wail in fear, and the male tenant reacted as well. Mentioned that she stepped out and saw the man point to the elevator. Scorzoni checked the elevator that only had the ceiling left on the floor. The rest fell away, and only the left were the cables hanging there.

The car fell to the basement as the Boston University Lecturer got crushed to death by the elevator by the large box she had.

