Pope Francis named 13 new cardinals on Sunday including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the first Black United States high priest to earn the coveted red hat.

First Black American Cardinal

Gregory was selected by Pope Francis to spearhead the renowned diocese in the US capital in 2019.

A ceremony would be conducted for the new cardinals on November 28. Four among them are older than 80 years old.

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, is also an architect of the American Roman Catholic Church's zero-tolerance policy regarding its clerical sexual abuse crisis that would be promoted to a cardinal, making him the first African-American to hold such a position, reported Knowledge Today.

It is reportedly the most remarkable elevation as the 73-year-old oversaw a diocese once led by Theodore McCarrick and Donald Wuerl who were tainted with the church sexual abuse advent of the early 2000s.

Pope Francis made the surprise declaration from his studio window to the public standing below in St. Peter's Square.

Other new cardinals include Vatican's Italian long-time papal preacher, the Rev. Raniero Cantalamessa, Rwanda, Archbishop Antoine Kambanda; a Franciscan friar; the Kigali; the Santiago, Chile, Archbishop Celestino Aos Braco; and the Capiz, Philippines, Archbishop Jose Feurte Advincula, reported Madison.

Gregory thanked Pope Francis in a statement to the Catholic Standard, "With a very grateful and humble heart, I thank Pope Francis for this appointment, which will allow me to work more closely with him in caring for Christ's Church," reported NBC Los Angeles.

The Archdiocese of Washington congratulated Gregory by writing on Twitter. "Congratulations to our faithful shepherd."

Nine of the cardinals are qualified entry to a conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor following his resignation or death. The ceremony to be held for the 13 new cardinals' promotion to the high rank is known as a consistory at the Vatican.

Cardinal-appointed Gregory's elevation reinforces his status as a major Black American leader at a time when America is disputing the legacy of historic racism with many demonstrating for racial justice throughout the nation.

Gregory would be the first American cardinal appointed since 2016 when the pope elevated Cardinal Kevin Farrell, head of the Vatican office for family issues and Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark.

He also served three times as the US Conference of Bishops' head.

According to Archbishop Gregory, the previous Pope, John Paul, would "not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace," reported NBC News.

Gregory would be permitted to participate in the selection of another pope.

In 2019, Pope Francis removed McCarrick first of his title as cardinal and then of his standing as priest following allegations of sexual abuse against him that the church regarded as valid. Cardinal Wuerl left the position seared under controversy amid claims that he had failed to alleviate abuse decades earlier in the Pittsburgh diocese.

