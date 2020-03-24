On Sunday , Catholic church leader, Pope Francis called Christians world wide to unite and pray altogether on Wednesday as an act of solidarity and to ask God to stop the coronavirus pandemic that the world is facing.

According to Vatican News, the pontiff has asked the world to remain united and to express closeness towards the people ho at the moment are lonely and tired after he offered a prayer service to a virtual audience.

Italy is one of the countries that have received the hardest hit of the virus, it is also home to the city-state of Vatican, the holy city of the catholic church. In Italy alone, more than 59, 000 have been infected and at least 5,470 has died due to the virus that has infected more than 336,000 and causing at least 14,641 deaths globally.

Moreover, the Pope proposed to all Christian to collectively lift their voices together towards Heaven and pray for the betterment of those who are suffering from the coronavirus crisis that has taken over the world.

We want to respond to the virus pandemic with the universality of prayer, compassion and tenderness. Let us stay united. I invite all Christians to direct their voices together toward Heaven, reciting the Our Father on Wednesday, 25 March, at noon.

Feast of the Annunciation

Wednesday marks the feast of Annunciation, and to celebrate the pope has invited heads of churches and leaders of Christian communities, together with all of those who believe in Christ to come together and recite at the same time the prayer that Jesus has taught, "Our Father."

The Annunciation of Mary is the day that the angel Gabriel came to the Virgin Mother of God and told her that she was to conceive a son, Jesus through the power of the holy spirit. Thus the Pope found it just to hold the prayer at the same time it was known that the Savior of the world would be born to a human mother.

Pope also prayed for everyone asking the Lord to listen to the united prayer of the disciples who are preparing themselves to celebrate the victory of the Risen Christ.

Pope asks everyone to take this time to appreciate the basics of life

In the past few weeks, the Pope has been praying fervently for the relief. He also encouraged humanity to take this crisis as an opportunity to re-learn the appreciation for the basics of life and the ways in which everyone on Earth is is interconnected

Furthermore, the pope also said that on Friday he will bestow a special "Urbi et Orbi" blessing, which is only normally done during Easter and Christmas. The blessing "to the city of Rome and to the world" will be delivered before the Blessed sacrament in front of the St. Peter's Basilica.

It can be recalled that the 83-year-old pontiff also had a coronavirus-scare during the early stages of the pandemic when he had to cancel previous appearances after suffering through a cold which scared the whole Catholic community. However, it was confirmed that the Pope did not have coronavirus and only had a common cold.

The Pope has also been celebrating masses through LED screens after the virus broke out in Italy and most of the religious sites were closed from the public.

