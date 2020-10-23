An 'evil girlfriend' was sentenced to 10 years in jail after stabbing her partner to death. She was grinning while she did it. She had also bitten his testicles in an earlier incident.

Jealous Cordelia Farrell, 38, and Wayne Coventry, 36, had been in a toxic relationship for two and a half years.

His family described Coventry as a doting father of three. They also said that he would be sorely missed.

During the Sentencing, Judge James Burbidge told Farrell that people who were closed to them had realized that they were in a turbulent relationship and that it was likely to end in a catastrophe.

He added that their relationship, fueled by drugs and alcohol, became violent and abusive.

Hoping to avert something worse from happening, their friends had sought to keep them apart.

Farrell was found guilty of manslaughter but was cleared of murder. The unanimous verdict was reached after two weeks at the Worcester Crown Court.

Farrell was also sentenced to 18 months of jail, which will run concurrently with her manslaughter sentence for another brutal attack on Coventry, which happened before the stabbing incident.

In that earlier incident, she had also brutally bitten and grabbed Coventry's genitals in a vice-like grip.

The deadly incident happened on October 14, 2019, at the house of Coventry's brother in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, where the police found his body.

She did not immediately turn herself over to the police, whom she led on a merry chase. They had to search for her until she decided to surrender on October 19, five days after Coventry was killed, reported Daily Mail.

During the incident, Farrell had picked up the biggest knife from the knife block for the incident, and the jury thought that she was not acting in self-defense.

According to court records, Farrell had the knife in hand but not to inflict injury or harm or even kill the victim. It was the way she held the knife that made it fatal.

For the previous incident, Dayfdd Enoch QC said on September 11 that Coventry was in distress because his partner was attacking him. He was on 999, saying that Farrell had him by the testicles with both hands. She was dragging him and pulling him all over the flat by the balls. He later complained that pulling and grabbing them caused pain and swelling, cited Mirror.

Prior to having his genitals in her grip, Farrell had bitten them. He had to suffer the indignity of a police body-cam showing his bleeding face and back as well as his sorely abused private parts, mentioned the Daily Record.

When Farrell was arrested for that incident, she had said that one of them would eventually end up dead.

During the trial, the prosecution said that three witnesses had verified that Farrell had knifed Coventry.

The witnesses also claimed that Farrell had grinned after pulling out the knife from Coventry's chest.

