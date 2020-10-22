A pervert fellow filmed himself raping his beloved pet chickens. He was given three years in jail for his unusual pursuits. Part of his fun time on the included his wife in some of the most unusual circumstances.

The jolly perve is Rehan Baig, 37-years old, who enjoys fun having relations with his pet chickens. Courts rewarded his weird hobby with three years in jail for his deviancy. One of the reasons he got caught for the bestial act is that his wife filmed it for posterity, reported Meaww.

Many of his perversities and bizarre sexual offenses were discovered because of a tip. Rehan's crimes were verified with the discovery of his laptop. One shocker is that he was a child abuser as well, with his bizarre chicken dalliance.

When police raided his home, they got two desktop PCs, one laptop, and a mobile phone that he possessed. Looking over the contents of the devices of the pervert was nothing short of disgusting as there were pictures and clips of child abuse, eleven in category A, noted PM News.

For the investigators who dug deeper, more filthy videos that included his wife, Haleema Baig, 38-years old, and a dog doing unspeakable acts. One of the videos on the drive is Rehan doing the same with chickens. Most unusual is the file name 'Family Vids', the courts call it first generation homemade movies.

In one of the questionable videos with the chickens, it is noticed that one chicken is dead. Did the chicken die during or after the 'act'? The Metro said the video discovered Rehan's perversities are ironically called Family Vids. Courts filed it as 'first-generation, homemade movies.

According to the Prosecutor Abigail Langford, reported by the Daily Mail as well, In a matter of fact tone in which she described the defendant as penetrating several chickens. Documented by Haleema Baig, the unusual videos were at her spouse's request. Those who saw the videos saw it taken in a cellar or basement of their residence.

In one scene, Rehan is naked waist down, Haleema is performing engaging him. He violates the hapless chicken with his wife filming. She is making moans to the defendant even joins in willingly in the deviancy in these acts. It only makes her complicit in the unusual activity engaged in.

One of the defendant's representatives argued that the accused has suffered enough after the exposure of his deviant activity. This offense makes it worse with the ridicule and derision he will get from other people.

The case has made it hard to be seen in public and has become viral on the internet. He cannot even buy cigarettes outside his home. Defended by John Bottomley saying she is a victim of her husband, staying at a women's refuge in the meantime. She is a victim of domestic abuse in her marital home. She does not deserve any blame for the crime.

Both were sentenced despite the arguments, the judge blamed them for the suffering of the dead chickens. Rehan is deemed a sex offender for life and cannot be sold any pet. Haleema needs to prove she was coerced by her spouse when she filmed the pervert raping pet chickens.

