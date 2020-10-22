A man who was told that his neck pains were caused by spending too much time on Zoom was instead diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Gary Nelson, 42, a Fitbit marketing manager, started experiencing neck pains in April, which his doctor attributed to his posture while sitting in front of his computer screen during Zoom calls, reported DNYUZ.

When he started experiencing problems with his vision, an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) revealed that a tumor had grown in his brain stem, as mentioned in the New York Post.

According to his 40-year-old wife Amy, who works in a charity, Nelson had two brain tumors before, but both were operable, and he had recovered from them after treatment.

Amy said that she was worried about the latest brain tumor diagnosis, especially that they were given the reassurance that her husband's neck pains were caused by spending too much time on Zoom calls.

They had believed the diagnosis; however, when Nelson's neck pains got worse after it was earlier alleviated when he rested, it was then that Nelson received the devastating diagnosis.

Amy praised her husband for being brave as he received the bad news all by his lonesome as she could not go with him due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Report Door.

However, Nelson's wife was in the car and was listening on the phone when the doctor broke the news of his third brain tumor.

As if having a brain tumor for the third time was not enough, Nelson was told that his latest brain tumor was high grade, which Amy said devastated them.

One of the likely reasons for the new tumor on his brain stem was that it was caused by his prior radiation treatment.

In 2012, Nelson had undergone a medical examination when he was losing his sense of touch. He also had difficulty in tying his shoelaces and wearing his belt.

According to Amy, they were living in Dubai then when Nelson worked as the regional program manager for Apple. An MRI back then had detected a life-threatening large meningioma tumor on the main ventricle in his brain.

He was referred to an American hospital where the tumor was removed via a life-threatening surgery.

They transferred to Chester about five years ago, and since then, have been traveling to many countries with their toddler, two-year-old Olive.

Amy said that her husband often travels because of work, and he would fly his family out to wherever he is so they could spend more time together.

Nelson continued to undergo scans, and when in August 2019, tumor regrowth was detected, he was treated with radiotherapy. However, it was the last time that he could have that kind of treatment as he had already reached his lifetime limit for radiotherapy.

Thus, it is not an option for his latest brain tumor diagnosis.

Another operation is also not an option as it would result in paralysis from the neck down.

There is still hope, though, as Nelson had been cleared to undergo chemotherapy.

