A cult couple that believed in witchcraft hooked up with a Tinder date that ended in murder. Everything went too far when the sex play ended with the victim getting asphyxiated and dismembered to conceal the crime.

The woman who joined them is identified as a 24-year-old Nebraska woman, Sydney Loofe. She answered the tinder request that ended in her death. Both Trail and Boswell were part of a witchcraft cult that was an oddball from the onset.

Their full names are Bailey Boswell, 26, and Aubrey Trail, 54, who are subject to the death penalty for the killing of Sydney Loofe. They were found guilty in court for charges of first-degree murder in a July 2019 trial, reported The Sun.

Both of the two convicted suspects are alleged to have chopped up the victim into 14, itsy bitsy pieces to dispose of the body easier, noted the Independent.

When Boswell interacted with Loofe on Tinder, then arranged to mee, Boswell did not use her real name. She used Audrey when she spoke to their future victim.

Sources say that the victim was excited meeting Boswell the first time. Still, most tragic her mirth ended when they met up with Trail. The victim got strangled to death and worse.

During the court trial, one of the defendants' of Trail said that the strangulation was accidental. It was during the time they were getting into it but went a bit too far.

They decided to quarter the woman's corpse into 14 pieces to make disposal easier for the witchcraft couple. Loofe's chopped and quartered remains were placed in no descript garbage bags to disperse all over Nebraska in its rural roads.

In court, Boswell and Trail's trial revealed they used dating apps to attract women who might be interested in their perversity. One of their claims is they are part of a witches coven, said the Lincoln Journal Star.

One witness took the stand, Ashley Hills, who went to court as a testimony against the accused. When she met Trail, he said he was a vampire, and Boswell is his witch queen.

Hills added the two were speaking of killing and witchcraft in residence, which she told as a matter of record for the court. At one point, she said two told her that killing someone will give her powers.

She indicated that she also was part of the Tinder conversation that set up her meeting with the two. Boswell called herself Jenna during the exchange, agreeing to meet Trail because she calls him her sugar daddy.

Hills was very interested in joining the alleged coven but there was something she needed to do. Before someone died, the last breath should be taken by her or no power will be given, mention Daily Star.

It shook her and disengaged herself from the unusual couple with their deviance. As for the murdered Loofe, she did not know her too.

After the court proceedings, both accused were found to be guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt. They are candidates for the death penalty.

This cult couple will be paying for the asphyxiation and dismemberment of their victim. The first to be executed will be Trail this December, but Boswell's execution date needs to be set too. Boswell will be the first woman to be executed in Nebraska.

