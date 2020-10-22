In Brazil, a mother stabs her son when seen with her boyfriend. She alleged that her son attacked her first and had to defend herself.

Lucivania Lopes, 37-years old, who stabbed her son, Jose Carlos da Silva Junior, 20-years-old, claimed that he assaulted both of them. She says self-defense, but there was a knife at ready, noted Meaww.

The young man died at his mother's hands when she stabbed him square in the chest with a blade. It happened on Friday, October 16.

According to the report of the Sun, Lopes in her residence was drinking with her 22-year-old boyfriend in Mutunopolis, in the Brazilian state of Goias. The victim found them; his mother just mentioned he attacked. What provoked the mitigating circumstances were not detailed. She just said when he saw them, he went into a rage and attacked them.

Police chief Andre Medeiros said that Lopes and her lover boy were leisurely drinking the whole day, not expecting any trouble from her son. When he arrived, based on her testimony Jose started a scuffle and lunged at her partner. Trying to protect her boy toy from her son's anger, she went in between them.

That's when he attacked her; she claimed self-defense when a nearby knife was at hand. She grabbed it and accidentally stabbed him (her version of events), cited Scottish Sun.

Local reports of the media said that Jose was found by the neighbors nearby, who immediately brought him to the hospital. His wound on the chest was fatal, and he passed away in the hospital. Noticeably, his mother just left him injured and left with her unidentified boy toy.

Also read: Creepy Giggling Voices, Shadows on the House Where Chris Watts Murdered His Pregnant Wife and Girls

When the police were informed of the crime by local witnesses, the victim's mother was arrested. Accused of murder that will land her 30 years in jail if judged guilty of the crime.

One person who can add to what happened said that the boy toy left the crime scene and is man-hunted by the police. Lopes never mention the name of her partner.

The weapon used to stab the victim is not recovered by authorities yet. Jose was staying with his grandmother when he visited his mother, and she alleged that he attacked them, mentioned Daily Star.

In Russia, another murder of a child by a Russian woman also took place. She killed her young son and encasing the corpse in concrete as his punishment. The child is 12-year-old Aleksandr Parakhnyakov, who innocently slept over and was slain by his mom, Galina Morozova. To hide that she killed her child in cold blood, she acted distraughtly and made a missing person's report. Going on social media to make it like she was not guilty of murder. The search took months in the city of Astrakhan, southwestern Russia.

An anonymous tip led to police searching the house of Morozova's, where they found the dastardly way the mother-killer hid the body for months. She admitted to his murder and showed the dumbbell that the murder weapon and his mobile phone disposed of herself. She smashed the boy's head with the dumbbell when they argued and put him in cement later.

When a mother stabs a son and another hits one with a dumbbell, these women are not normal and out of their minds.

Related article: Hell in a Cell: California Pedophile, Rapist Killed in Jail by Cellmate

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.