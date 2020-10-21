Jane Mayer from The New Yorker ended up in another #MeToo-related scandal on Monday. However, in this case, instead of reporting other people's accusations, Mayer was among those exposed to colleague Jeffrey Toobin's self-pleasuring act during a Zoom work meeting.

Toobin, a CNN legal expert, was reportedly self-pleasuring during a Zoom meeting in front of many co-workers.

The 60-year-old apologized to his family, friends, and colleagues for reportedly being caught with his pants down amid a Zoom meeting regarding probable election outcomes with other New Yorker experts involving Jane Mayer, Jelani Cobb, and Evan Osnos, among others.

According to Toobin, he erroneously thought he had muted the Zoom conference.

Toobin remarked, "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video," reported Washingtonian.

Vice later updated its original story to add that Toobin was "masturbating on a Zoom video chat between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio last week."

Toobin has been a legal correspondent to The New Yorker for decades. He had written on the O.J. Simpson trial and the Trump-Ukraine controversy. The publican suspended the scribe on Monday after the news of his self-pleasuring act surfaced.

According to a former staffer at the renowned magazine, his 25-year career would reach its conclusion over the scandal.

She said it would be difficult to look at your colleagues in the eye, and when one ends up on the front page of the New York Post, it is a bad situation, reported New York Post.

The incident was regarded as funny and sad, but practically everyone on ABC's "The View" was astonished on Tuesday over claims of Toobin's disaster incident. Whoopi Goldberg admitted she was still processing the report that Toobin was allegedly pleasuring himself amid a Zoom call described as an "election simulation."

Toobin voiced out statements calling it an "incident, "accidental," and a "personal matter." Media people chose to defend Toobin, allowing his affirmation that it was an accident to establish the story.

The words "Zoom Dick" were trending on Twitter, which intervened in a typically bonkers late-October 2020 news day. Countless cathartic jokes then followed.

There were also past allegations of Toobin's previous misdemeanors involving the news of sexually aggressive behavior and workplace affairs.

CNN's Brian Stelter empathetically clucked that Toobin had been underscored at a critical moment in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.

Many people came to his defense, which prompted the #MeToobin movement on social media.

Jane Mayer refused to comment regarding the Toobin scandal and referred Fox News to a spokesperson for the publication. The New Yorker did not immediately release a statement.

