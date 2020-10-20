Jeffrey Toobin's latest exposé has gone viral; however, it's not in a good way.

Toobin, a veteran writer for The New Yorker and a legal analyst for CNN, was suspended from the magazine after he exposed himself amid a Zoom call with several colleagues and WNYC radio last week.

According to USA Today, The New Yorker stated that Toobin's suspension would continue while the magazine investigates his "screw up" that led to exposing his private parts on the conference call.

The 60-year-old writer, who has been with the New Yorker for more than 25 years, apologized for the incident on Monday through a statement first published in Vice.

According to Toobin, he thought that his camera was off during the time that he made what he called an "embarrassingly stupid mistake." He also apologized to his family, friends, co-workers, and wife for what happened.

He further insisted that he mistakenly thought that he was not visible on the Zoom call and that nobody could see him from the other side of the screen.

Moreover, The New Yorker confirmed Toobin's suspension through a spokeswoman who stated an ongoing inquiry about the incident.

Meanwhile, CNN has also confirmed that Toobin will be taking time off as their legal analyst. In a statement, the cable news network stated that Toobin himself asked for some time off as he deals with personal issues, a request that the network granted, CBS reported.

At the moment, the details that indeed transpired during the call are still unclear. However, based on Toobin's statement, it appears that he accidentally exposed his private parts during the Zoom meeting thinking his camera was off.

For years now, Toobin has been a very familiar face on TV. He has commented on tons of legal issues for CNN and has been reporting for The New Yorker.

Before the issue broke out, Toobin's last tweet was an analysis of the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 13. His last TV appearance was on Saturday when he appeared on CNN.

Aside from being a reporter and legal analyst, Toobin has also written several books. His most recent book was about US President Donald Trump, entitled, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, the publisher of Toobin's latest book, Random House imprint, Doubleday, did not comment on the latest issue concerning Toobin.

Toobin, finished his studies at Harvard University, worked in Brooklyn as an Assistant United States Attorney before he joined The New Yorker.

He currently lives in New York with his family. Toobin has three children with his wife, Amy Bennett McIntosh.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been forced to work from home due to the dangers of contracting COVID-19. Millions have also used the power of technology to continue their jobs through video conferences and online meetings. Due to this, accidental nudity during these online meetings has become a growing problem since many are still struggling to cope with technology's unfamiliar use.

