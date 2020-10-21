Trump and Biden will take the center stage once again this Thursday, October 22, for the final presidential debate. The second presidential debate was canceled after President Trump contracted COVID-19, but now that he is well enough to go on a campaign tour, the Commission on Presidential Election had greenlit the next face-off.

Trump and Biden debate on TV and streaming

President Donald Trump faces former Vice President Joe Biden in the final presidential debate of the 2020 presidential election on October 22. The debate will air live on television, and it will be available for livestream online starting at 9 p.m ET from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

This was supposed to be their third debate, but the second debate was canceled and replaced with dueling televised town hall events following the coronavirus diagnosis of the president. The whole debate will be 90 minutes long. There will be no commercial breaks.

How to watch the debate

The presidential debate will air live on ABC, CBS, Fox, Fox News, Fox Business, PBS, CNN, NBC, C-SPAN, MSNBC, and Vice. Most TV networks that will cover the debate will also have pre-debate coverage and will have analysis afterward.

Presidential debate livestream

Aside from airing live on TV, the presidential debate will also be available via livestream. It can be streamed online for free through C-SPAN official YouTube Channel, ABC News official YouTube Channel, CNN.com with a cable login, FOXNews.com with a cable login.

You can also stream the debate through Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu + Live TV. Hulu and Fubo TV have seven-day free trials for new users, and Sling offers a three-day free trial.

Debate topics

Kristen Welker, the White House correspondent of NBC News will moderate the debate. The debate will be split into six 15-minute segments, with no commercial breaks, according to The Washington Post.

Welker has announced that her topics will be fighting the coronavirus pandemic, race in America, struggles of the American families today, national security and leadership, and climate change.

The topics are subject to change depending on the news developments.

Trump and Biden will be given two minutes to answer the questions given by moderator Welker before an open discussion section.

The microphone of the candidate will be muted if it is his opponent's turn to talk. The microphone will be muted for two minutes, which is the time given for a candidate to answer the question. It will not be muted during the open discussion period.

What to expect

In the first presidential debate, President Trump's aggressive tactics had been a boon for Biden. Some political analysts, including National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman, think that President Trump may spend less time interrupting Biden during the final presidential debate.

Gorman told Fox News that the interruptions were off-putting and they saved Joe Biden in a lot of aspects where he was losing his train of thought. This is because President Trump would jump in, and he would change the topic.

Trump campaign senior adviser, Jason Miller, also said to expect the president to raise the issue of the New York Post story about emails alleging Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between Joe Biden and an executive at a Ukrainian company that he worked for in 2015.

