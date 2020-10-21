Joe Biden's TV ad has been getting a backlashing after the man it portrayed as a depressed Michigan bar owner turned out to be a wealthy veteran tech investor as well.

Joe Biden's campaign team was criticized for not acknowledging that the man they portrayed in the TV ad as a struggling bar owner is also a wealthy veteran tech investor. He contributed to the campaign of the Democratic presidential candidate.

President Trump, who attempted to portray the campaign as an option between holding the economy open or shifting to Democratic coronavirus shutdowns, had the narrative flipped by Joe Biden.

The TV commercial aired on CBS on Sunday during the NFL game had the man talking about bars and clubs, many of which have stayed close and are fighting to survive in the pandemic.

Featured was the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, Michigan, an attraction for performers for 50 years, from Jimi Hendrix to John Lennon to Pearl Jam and even Nirvana.

"Right now, it's an empty room," the owner of the bar, Joe Malcoun, said in the one-minute commercial. "For 50 years, The Blind Pig has been open and crowded - but right now, it's an empty room," he added, displaying a vacant venue.

"This is the reality of Trump's COVID response. We don't know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue. A lot of restaurants, bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump's economy," he continued in the commercial. "There's no plan, you don't know how to move forward. It makes me so angry. My only hope for my family and this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election. That's the kind of person we need."

What the commercial neglects to recognize is that if The Blind Pig goes bankrupt, there is a slight risk that the owner will face financial ruin, considering that he is a famous "angel investor" in many local tech firms.

He had also backed the stay-at-home directives of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which left companies closed down for months.

Whitmer's directives to keep expanding Michigan's coronavirus-related state of emergency were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court without legislative authorization earlier this month. The original state of emergency was expected to conclude on April 30, and executive powers were used by Whitmer to prolong it.

The commercial also included The Beastie Boys' song "Sabotage," becoming the first occasion that one of its songs was authorized by the band to be used in a political advertisement.

Malcoun had contributed $5,000 to Biden for president in July, as per the reports from the Federal Election Commission.

The Biden team, as well as Malcoun, have not yet answered requests for comment as of the moment.

