New clues about the death of Female Arkansas Jogger, 25, Sydney Sutherland, have revealed new murder updates. The murderer allegedly used a pickup truck to ram her while out jogging, raped her then dug a grave.

Farmer Quake Lewellyn as the alleged suspect, later joined the group searching for the missing Arkansas woman. No one knew that the killer was amongst them.

One paper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was able to procure a probable-cause affidavit about the killing. In the document, the 28-year-old killer, Lewellyn, recounted how he used his truck to ram the victim. He got the body and took it to a secluded spot to rape the corpse. After he sated himself with desecrating a corpse, he buried the remains close to a highway, reported Meaww.

This recount of the events during the murder was verified by an Arkansas State Police investigator in the probable-cause affidavit.

On the day Sutherland was slain, she was running several miles away from her residence when the suspect killed her. Authorities pinged her mobile phone to ascertain that the corpse was located 2.3 miles away, to be exact, mentioned in the affidavit.

When she went missing on August 19, a search was initiated to find if she was still alive. Quake Lewellyn immediately signed up for it, knowing where the body was. After a few days search the corpse was discovered. Later the killer was arrested by the police.

After the arrest of the murderous farmer who is currently locked up by the police with no bail, charged against him is capital murder, rape, abusing the remains, and last is her kidnapping. The suspect will be tried in court on October 29.

According to the county coroner, the autopsy report dated September 11, the victim was killed due to blunt force injuries (ramming with the truck). The Jackson County Sheriff on this evidence called it a homicide. The Sun mentioned the victim was a nurse working in a Newport hospital. Investigators reveal that Lewellyn and his victim have met before. However, the nature of their interaction is declined further comment.

Looking for the remains of Sutherland involved a helicopter unit and K-9s that included cadaver dogs. The victim was on State Hwy 18 between Newport and Grubbs on her jog on August 19 at 3 pm when last seen alive. According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, an arrest connected to the woman's disappearance days later. The suspect will be charged with homicide in connection with the crime.

Before the arrest of the suspect by the Jackson County Sheriff Department, the phone of the unfortunate jogger was found about a quarter-mile from her residence. Authorities state that when the 25-year old female went running, she had her Apple Watch and iPhone on her.

Her relatives shared footage of the day she went running for the last time. In the video, she was just leaving the property, with black shorts, a white top, and pink running shoes on. It was noted that the victim seemed relaxed too.

The slaying of female Arkansas jogger Sydney Sutherland by her killer is unfortunate, but he got caught.

