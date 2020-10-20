Best Thai restaurants are easy to find in the United States, as Thai food is very popular in the country. It is becoming one of the favorite cuisines along with Mexican food, Italian food, and Chinese food.

Some people enjoy eating at an authentic Thai restaurant while some may opt for food delivery. Whichever dining option you choose, the important factor is the quality of the food.

Best Thai restaurants in America

So, where can you find the best Thai restaurants in the country? Here are some of them:

Jitlada in Los Angeles, California

Jitlada offers all the standard Thai dishes, and they are done very well. This restaurant is well-known in Thai Town, but the southern Thai specialties, many of which cannot be found anywhere else in America, are the real draw.

You can try their crisp catfish salad, oxtail soup, soft-shell crabs with yellow curry, sea bass with caramelized garlic, and beef curry called khua kling Phat Lung, which is considered as the spiciest dish in Los Angeles.

SriPraPhai in Queens, New York

Consistently loved by critics and reviewers, SriPraPhai is considered as the most authentic Thai restaurant in New York. It boasts a menu as massive as its reputation, from delicious papaya salad with dry shrimp and crushed peanuts to fried fish with green mango sauce.

You must try their pad Thai and their sautéed pork leg with garlic, chilis, and basil. If you feel overwhelmed by the spread, you can ask one of the friendly wait staff for a recommendation, but be warned as some dishes are spicy.

Lotus of Siam in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lotus of Siam serves Northern-style Thai food in a Las Vegas strip mall. It has been nominated twice for a James Bear Award and has been called by critics as the best Thai restaurant in America.

The owner and chef Saipin Chutima began her career at the age of 5 under her grandmother's tutelage and cooks such inspired cuisine today as kao soi-braised short ribs and charbroiled prawns in tamarind sauce.

Pok Pok in Portland, Oregon

Pok Pok opened in 2008 in Oregon, and owner Andy Ricker took the state by storm with his uniquely refined approach to Thai food. His Vietnamese-inspired chicken wings boldly flavored array of house specialties are in such hot demand that he opened a location dedicated specifically to wings in New York City, which has since changed into a shop specializing in Thai-style noodles.

In 2012, he opened a branch in New York on Brooklyn's Columbia Street Waterfront, and it was so popular that in 2019, it was forced to move into bigger digs up the street, but his Portland branch remains the definitive establishment.

Teton Thai in Teton Village, Wyoming

Teton Thai is a family-run Thai place that is the ideal place to warm up and get filled. They offer specialties that are difficult to find in other restaurants located in big cities.

The spice scale is customizable, and you can choose from one to five. They offer spicy food lovers a chance to fulfill their cravings. You can try their barbeque pork with sticky rice, pad gar pow duck, and sautéed vegetables with garlic chili sauce.

