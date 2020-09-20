Mexico has a wide range of cuisine that originated within its diverse regions. Mexican food took different directions when it crossed the border and fused with American taste.

Although some of the well-loved Mexican food is now Westernized to fit the American palates, there are still restaurants in the U.S that serves authentic Mexican food that will make you feel like you just traveled to the other side.

Avila's Mexican Food in El Paso, Texas

If you are looking for the authentic taste of Mexico and not the Mexican food that are found in supermarkets, Avila's is the place to go. The restaurant has been running for the past 65 years, and they've served numerous combo platters and Mexican dishes that rule El Paso.

You can try their hunk-a-hunk hamburger steak with Hatch chiles and melted white cheese. You can also attempt to best the twin molten cheese-stuffed chile rellenos. Go for the local staples like burritos or the Avila's Super Combination that lets you taste one of everything on the menu.

Barrio Café in Phoenix, Arizona

For 20 years, Silvana Salcido Esparza's take on Mexican cuisine has garnered her local customers. The striking graffiti murals bedecking the exterior of the restaurants add on to the effect.

You can try Barrio Cafe's cochinita pibili, slow-roasted overnight, and is wrapped in a banana leaf with sour orange and achiote, it is their best-seller.

You can also go for other items like heralded chiles en nogada, which is roasted poblano stuffed with a mixture of apple, chicken, pear, dried apricot, and pecan before being covered in almond cream sauce and topped with cilantro, queso fresco, and pomegranate seeds.

Birrieria Zaragoza in Chicago, Illinois

Birrieria Zaragoza is a long time Mexican restaurant in Chicago, and it has all the comforting welcome of a destination restaurant. You can try the La Barca-style birria, which is roasted lamb that makes use of tomatoes.

You can sit at the counter on the other side of the glass guard form the chopping block where the massive chunks of juice bone-in lamb are cleaved and plated in a pool of the tomato-based consomme. Their tortillas are also made fresh.

Broken Spanish in Los Angeles, California

Broken Spanish is famous for its squid that is packed with a mix of brown rice, fava leaves, green chorizo, and ravigote. The pairing of king oyster mushrooms and lambs neck is bound by queso Oaxaca in the form of a tamal.

Desserts are also amazing, you can try Arroz con leche, which is a series of graham cracker streusel with brown butter, honeycomb, and edible flowers.

Casa Enrique in Long Island City, New York

Casa Enrique opened in 2012, and it turned Long Island City into an essential destination for New Yorkers who are looking for the best Mexican food. This restaurant has Michelin stars since 2014, but even though they have that seal, they make sure that their prices are still within budget.

You can go for their best-selling spicy and citrusy lime-cured ceviche, the lengua tacos. They also have the chicken smothered in nutty, complex mole de piaxtia.

