Chris Watts, a convicted family-killer, reportedly revealed in a letter that he wrote while is in prison that he thought about killing his wife Shannan Watts for weeks before he murdered her. He reportedly described Shannan's final moments in gruesome detail.

Chris Watts confession

Watts is now serving multiple life sentences in prison in Wisconsin for the murder of his pregnant wife, Shannan, and their two young daughters, Cece Watts and Bella Watts.

The new information he shared in the letter conflicted with the information that he previously told investigators. The letter was given to author Cherlyn Cadle, who included her correspondence with Watts in her upcoming book "Letters From Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders."

Cheryln Cadle shared the details of the letter with Daily Mail. According to the news site, Cadle and Watts communicated through letters and on the phone. She also visited him in prison three times to earn his trust.

Watts eventually agreed to the book after Cadle told him that the book would highlight Watts' newfound commitment to God.

In the letter published in the Daily Mail, Watts talked about joining the ministry if he ever gets released from jail. He added that he feels it was possible for him to be released. However, his sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aside from his newfound faith, Watts also wrote in the letter about his affair with co-worker Nichol Kessinger and how he considered killing Shannan for weeks before her murder so that he can be with Kessinger.

The controversial letter

Watts also admitted to deliberately giving Shannan the opiate painkiller Oxycodone in an attempt to terminate her pregnancy. In one of Shannan's Facebook Live, she announced that she was having a baby boy, and they named him Nico.

In the letter, Watts said that he thought it would be easier to be with Kessinger if Shannan was not pregnant. He also admitted that he tried to kill his daughters Cece and Bella in their beds before he strangled his wife, but his attempt to strangle his daughters did not work as they regained consciousness. They both got out of bed and were bruised.

Watts described the gruesome detail on how he murdered his wife after telling her that he wanted a divorce. He wrote that he thought about killing her for weeks, and when he strangled her, she started to get drowsy. He said he squeezed her jugular veins. He knew it would cut off the blood flow to her brain.

Watts added that he knew that if he took his hands off of her, she would still keep him from being with Kessinger.

According to The Sun, he wrote that Shannon could not fight back, and her eyes were filled with blood, and they maintained eye contact until she died.

Much of what he wrote in the letter contradicts the information he gave the detectives in his interviews when the investigation of the case began. It is also different from the details that he gave law enforcement agents earlier this year.

Watts had described his wife's murder as a crime of passion, and he had not admitted to planning the murder. The letter he wrote marks the first instance that he talked about trying to kill his daughters.

