The latest releases of streaming service, Netflix includes the true-crime documentary of the Watts family killings which gives the viewers a closer look at what really happened in the 2018 case. The documentary 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' also left many unanswered questions.

Chris Watts, a man married to Shanann Cathryn Watts for 8 years at that time, murdered his pregnant wife together with their yet-to-be-born son, Nico Lee Watts, and their two daughters after having an affair with a girl named Nichol Kessinger. Authorities thought that the reason for the family killing is for him to spend the rest of his life with his newfound love.

The case in 2018 shocked the whole of America, as people left wondering why the father of two girls and a soon-to-be-father to his son do those criminal acts.

The true-crime documentary, "American Murder: The Family Next Door" used raw footages that were obtained from the police and from the social media account of Shanann to reveal the story behind what really happened few days before the pregnant wife and his two daughters went missing until to the discovery of the horrifying incident.

As of the moment, the murderer Chriss Watts is currently serving five life sentences behind bars having no chance of parole. But some people are wondering, what happened to the girl that probably pushed Chris to do the unimaginable act.

The Mistress: Nichol Kessinger

The 30-year-old girl at that time of the case, Nichol Kessinger was a colleague of Chriss Watts at work when the murderer was working at Anadarko Petroleum. Born in 1988, Kessinger graduated in 2013 from the Colorado State University, finishing a Bachelor of Science with a specialization in geology, The Tab reported.

Kessinger started her career as a bookkeeper but later on progressed as a field engineer and in 2018 she joined Tasman Geosciences which was contracted with Anadarko Petroleum Company at that time.

The secret couple started as friends at first but as time goes by, their connection became intimate and soon resulted in their affair. The two started to date in June of 2018, just two months before Chris Watts did the killing to his pregnant wife and his two young daughters.

Read also: 'Teen Mom' Viewers Frightened as Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Holds Kittens After Killing Family's Goat

The secret partner of Watts shared with the authorities that she was aware of the family of Chris but she never had a chance to meet them.

She also mentioned that Chris told her about the separating plan from Shanann and the plan of Chris to just sleep in the family basement in order to still look after the kids despite their separation.

Kessinger also claimed that the only time that she knew that Shanann was pregnant was when she found out about it on the news reports.

Where is Kessinger now?

During the investigation of the crime, Nichol cooperated with the police and shared their 111-minute-long phone call wherein the conversation ended at 23:19, just a few minutes before the supposed arrival of Shanann from her work trip, but the flight was delayed.

According to the District Attorney of Weld County, Michael Rourke, the information given by Nichol Kessinger can be considered as a bombshell.

According to Mirror, Kessinger received numerous threats and public shaming, some also considered her as one of the most hated women in America.

But according to a source, she planned to have a fresh start with a new town, a new name, having a new identity hundreds of miles away from Colorado.



Related article: 11-year-old Commits Suicide to Comply with Perverted Online Challenge

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.