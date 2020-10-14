Seven of the Democratic candidates for mayor intend to kick out NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea if they win. Most of the liberal candidates think police action against protestors were harsh, despite the looting and rioting.

At one point, they will snub any endorsement from Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Despite their positions on De Blasio and the Dermot Shea, they diverge on several issues that are not unanimous. One of those is whether to tear down the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, with personal marijuana usage as well, reported New York Post.

The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club had its initial mayoral forum for the 2021 Mayoral Elections. But, some candidates were excluded, like Democratic Candidate Loree Sutton, the current leader considers her too conservative and does not go along with all liberal policies.

The candidates who were considered for the forum were:

Brooklyn Borough, President Eric Adam

Obama cabinet member, Shaun Donovan

Former Sanitation Commissioner, Kathryn Garcia

City Councilman, Carlos Menchaca

nonprofit leader, Dianne Morales

City Comptroller, Scott Stringer

former de Blasio counsel, Maya Wiley

They droned on most questions in a fast yes or no answer that was asked. But, crucial was their support in firing the current police commissioner. Shea and the NYPD's actions saved NYC from further damage from rioters and looters.

New mayors usually bring in a new police commissioner when their official tenure starts. Dermot Shea has been under fire from city leaders who aligned themselves with the protesters who looted and rioted. They say the NYPD top cop should have been lenient, not protect NYC from mayhem.

Many of the liberal Democratic candidates said that any endorsement from De Blasio is not welcome. Stringer said he wouldn't accept it at all especially kicking NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea for his actions against protestors.

From the group of candidates, both Adams and Stringer favor the removal of the Columbus statue. They refused the move by De Blasio to displace vagrants from Lucerne Hotel found in the upper west side. Their presence was protested by residents who cited quality of life that was affected by the vagrants living there.

If that issue was not sufficient enough for the liberals, they argued over the renaming of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge because the former mayor did not do well during the AIDS epidemic. Garcia, one of them, said that she hadn't considered it yet, but she'll get back to it.

Adam, an ex-cop, added that he'd not accept money given by law enforcement unions. Instead, he will consider donations from real estate companies and the industry.

Two of the candidates, Donovan and Garcia, who'll be getting real estate money, says that real estate is part of the city-adding that their representation should be part of it.

Progressive components consider this as something that might backfire against the liberals. Contributions of real estate are seen as raising the cost of living in NYC, making it too expensive to live affordably.

On the table are Dems candidates running for mayor that want edible marijuana allowed, not smoke. They are Morales and Menchaca, who made those recommendations. But, they want to remove NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

