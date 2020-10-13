President Trump held a rally in Sanford, Florida, just a week after being released from Walter Reed Hospital due to COVID-19. The president returned to the campaign trail on October 12 for the first time since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump back on the campaign trail

The president declared in front of a massive crowd that he was happy to be back in his home state and to mark his official return to the campaign trail. Thousands of his supporters were standing close to each other, breaking social distancing protocols, and most of them were without masks.

President Trump said that after being given experimental medication and other VIP treatment, he was now feeling better. He was glad that he no longer needs to be concerned about the infection because he was now immune, according to US News.

Displaying no obvious signs of a lingering infection, the president said that he felt so powerful. He said that he would walk among the crowd and "kiss everyone in the audience."

On October 12, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious-disease expert of the country, told CNN that those who recover from COVID-19 are likely to be immune for a limited period of time, but there are cases emerging of people getting re-infected weeks or months later.

With three weeks to go before Election Day, President Trump is pushing to go high in the polls as his numbers continue to decline. On October 12, before his rally in Florida, his doctor said that President Trump had tested negative of COVID-19 after his treatment.

Florida is considered a swing state, and its numbers are critical to President Trump's reelection chances. He was able to beat his 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the state by over 112,000 votes. There are polls that show a close race between the president and Democrat Joe Biden while other polls show that Biden is ahead.

Trump's Sanford rally was his first stop, as his administration announced he would also go to Iowa, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin this week, according to The Washington Post.

The president's health

The president's busy schedule had the public thinking about what it would do to the 74-year-old president's health. The progression of COVID-19 is unpredictable. There can be long-term complications, and based on his age and underlying health conditions, he could contract the virus again if he is not careful.

Dr. Sean Conley released an update on the president's health before he flew to Florida, stating that President Trump had tested negative for the virus. He added that the test had led him to conclude that the president was not contagious.

For days, the White House had avoided questions about whether President Trump had tested negative. Dr. Conley said that the president met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by "currently recognized standards," the president was no longer considered a risk.

However, other medical experts are skeptical over the result, and they deemed it odd that the president tested negative so soon. It is not clear if there were any added precautions and safety measures that the campaign planned to prevent the virus from spreading further as they go from state to state.

