An electrician from Brisbane was accused of surgically removing another man's testicle earlier this year. Ryan Andrew King, 27 years old, was a former private schoolboy and was said to have met his victim online.

Electrician's fetish

According to authorities, King met his victim online, and both arranged a meet up in person at a backpacker's hostel to perform a bizarre castration fetish fantasy.

On October 5, King's case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court. As soon as the prosecutors give brief materials, the case will then move as a registry committal to the Brisbane District Court, according to Courier Mail.

The police said that King met up with another man, 26, who traveled from Sydney to an inner-city backpacker's hostel in Brisbane on July 25. King researched the surgery online, and he brought medical equipment and anesthetic with him before he removed one of the man's testicles at his request.

Due to being inexperienced, they would not be stitched up enough to stop the bleeding, and they had no choice but to call an ambulance. The other man was immediately rushed to the hospital and required surgery, according to The Chronicle.

King was arrested after the ordeal, and he has been behind bars since July. He was charged with two counts of acts intending to maim, disfigure or disable. Castration fetish is a fetish where men fantasize about having their testicles or their penis removed, as it is their form of arousal.

According to the court document, the electrician was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome as a child, and he receives medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

King was born with Klinefelter syndrome, which results in men carrying an extra female chromosome, his lawyer told the court.

The electrician's lawyer also told the court that the suspect was bullied while attending a private school, the Anglican Church Grammar. Next month the case will return, and King is not required to appear.

Castration cases

As numerous websites have launched online that caters to the needs, fantasies, and fetishes of people, cases about castration fetish are not unheard of.

In 2019, a 74-year-old man from Florida was arrested for doing a castration surgery in his own home on another man that he had met online. The two were said to have met through a fetish website.

The suspect, Gary Van Ryswyk, was charged with a second-degree felony. He was also charged for practicing medicine without a license that resulted in the injury of his victim, according to the records of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

BuzzFeed News stated that the authorities arrived at the suspect's house that is located in Central Florida. They responded to a 911 hang-up call.

According to the arrest report, Van Ryswyk told the police that he had removed the testicles of a man that he had met online. He admitted that both of them have a fetish for castration.

In the guest bedroom of Van Ryswyk's house, the authorities found a 53-year-old man from Tampa, Florida, holding a bloody towel to his groin. His testicles were placed in a jar by the side of the bed.

Another part of the house was transformed into a makeshift surgical room with medical equipment and a camera to record the procedure. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital and has since recovered.

