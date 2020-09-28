United States President Donald Trump proposed again that he and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should undergo a US election pre-debate drug test.

Biden's alleged dementia

Biden's age and mental agility were previously regarded as an issue by Trump by suggesting he has dementia. Biden allegedly used drugs to bolster his public performance.

Trump strongly demanded a drug test in a tweet mere two days prior to the debate. He wrote on Twitter, "I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" reported Ani.

No evidence has been provided for the inflammatory charge prior to the debate. The first presidential debate is slated to be held on Tuesday in Cleveland, reported St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Trump has questioned Biden's jagged debate performances during the Democratic primary with Senator Bernie Sanders.

According to Trump earlier this September, "Well I don't know which Biden is going to show up because I watched him during the debates where they had 20 people on the stage ... and he was a disaster, you don't get worse. He was grossly incompetent," reported New York Post.

"Then I watched him against Bernie and he was okay," he added.

'Friendly transition'

Trump had previously stated that he would seek a "friendly transition" should he emerge the losing candidate from the US presidential election on November 3. However, the incumbent president added that the mere way he could lose is if there is a discrepancy in the ballot process.

The current US president who took to Twitter shortly before 10 AM to suggest a US Election pre-debate drug test said he would agree to a drug test as well if Biden agrees.

Biden's past debate performance

Trump's remarks come after Biden's party recently stated they are hoping for a repeat of his stand-out, energetic 2012 debate performance against the former vice presidential opponent Paul Ryan. This helped revitalize former President Barack Obama's election campaign back then.

Trump's accusation due to Biden's uneven debate performances this year has leveled in the past weeks comes as he continues to trail Biden in national polls as he has consistently been for months. The former is facing the probability of becoming the third president in the previous four decades to lose for reelection to a second four-year term.

Trump's allegations on his rival's mentality are designed to paint the former vice-president as being unsuitable for office. But some Republican strategists have cautioned that by lowering expectations before the debate, Trump's remarks could backfire if Biden performs well.

A spokesman for Biden's campaign was not available for comment. Trump made the remarks on the US Election pre-debate drug test amid a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia.

