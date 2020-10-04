Once an actor Ronald Reagan became the President of the United States, so why should not there be another actor? However, fake campaigns are circulating.

United States President Donald Trump could be passing the torch to another television personality. Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, and Chris Rock have teased that they could immerse themselves in politics. So far, only Kanye West has officially announced his bid for the presidency.

The presidential race was rattled on July 4 when rapper Kanye West made his announcement for his bid for the presidency, reported Fox News.

Here are some stories of celebrities allegedly running for US President:

1. Eminem (Marshall Mathers)

Upon Eminem performing a freestyle rap against Trump, HollywoodLife published news about the "Love the Way You Lie" performer potentially running for the November 2020 presidential election.

The article spoke to a so-called insider close to the rapper who said there was no chance for him to run for the highest office in the land, reported Gossip Cop.

2. Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has played Trump on "Saturday Night Live" and he might as well take his impression all the way to the White House. "If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win," Baldwin told Howard Stern on his radio show on June 11, 2018. Visualizing his imaginary run, Baldwin personified Trump and said he would take summer breaks if he wins, reported Newsday.

In a 2012 article published in Interview Magazine, according to Baldwin, he would want to sit at the Oval Office for quite some time. Baldwin said that as he ages, the idea gets less ludicrous.

3. Oprah Winfrey

Life & Style indicated that talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey was running for office as a cover story. According to the tabloid, it exclusively learned that Winfrey is gathering a top-grade team of political experts to hone her as an American president.

She was apparently going to spend $1 billion to ensure she was elected. The news outlet added that Tom Hanks could run with her but she would probably pick a more experienced politician to run alongside her.

Gossip Cop debunked this, indicating that Winfrey has her own prominent magazine so she need not tell the magazine information.

4. George Clooney

George Clooney's name often gets mentioned when tabloids indicate celebrities potentially gunning for the presidency. HollywoodLife indicated that Julia Roberts and other people were trying to persuade Clooney into the presidency.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor was allegedly inundated with the proposition at an AFI event in honor of him. The celebrity fact check website Gossip Cop debunked this news that the tabloid had no awareness of who was in attendance that night as Roberts was not present with no other celebrities named.

5. Kanye West

Kanye West first teased his bid for the presidency at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards long before Trump claimed the highest office in the land.

The Video Vanguard Award recipient made the announcement in his 11-minute acceptance speech. He stated, "And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

