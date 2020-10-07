Demi Lovato's engagement was a hot topic, and the public was excited for the young bride-to-be to tie the knot with her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

However, after a few weeks, the two ended their engagement. A tabloid published an article stating that Ehrich felt smothered by Lovato.

Too much time together?

Life & Style reports that singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich's relationship has been headed downhill because the actor felt smothered by the singer.

The former couple broke up at the end of September, which Life & Style claims it can source back to Ehrich's social media scandal featuring Selena Gomez.

Ehrich denied writing the tweets, which showed him fawning over Gomez, and Lovato gave a full-throated defense of her then-fiancé, the incident allegedly left Lovato insecure and hurt, according to the tabloid and the unnamed sources.

Troubles only grew for the two after Ehrich had to travel to Atlanta to begin shooting on Southern Gospel. A source told the outlet that Lovato was adamant about tagging along, but it only caused problems with the two.

The fact that the two have spent almost every moment together since quarantine began did not help when things got tense in their relationship, according to the tabloid.

Life & Style pointed out that Lovato and Ehrich moved in together after the lockdown was announced, despite the fact that they only just begun dating. All that time together had worked against them.

The tabloid ended the story by stating that they hope the relationship can still be saved. But that does not seem too likely, as news reports have emerged about them. The reports paint a different picture of how things stood between Ehrich and Lovato in the days before and after their break up.

Tabloids don't get to print out an updated version of stories as the whole process of creating the article takes hours. By the time that they are done, a new angle of the story has emerged.

The truth

Life & Style seems to be blaming the breakup on Lovato's clingy nature, but other reports from reliable sources, like People, report that Lovato was actually the one to pull the plug on the relationship and not the other way around.

The singer reportedly believed that Ehrich was using her to advance his fame, according to the sources close to her.

The tabloid had no real connections and insight into what was going on behind the scenes, which is why its reporting veered off into left fields while outlets that are fast in releasing new angles of stories are more reliable.

This is not the first time that rumors about Lovato were published, Life & Style's sister publication OK! for reporting that Lovato and Ehrich were planning a star-studded affair for their wedding.

The report was published only days after the pair announced that they had decided to call off their engagement. OK! Magazine also claimed that Ellen DeGeneres had offered to let Lovato live with her after the singer overdosed on drugs. All of the stories were debunked.

