Filming for a movie is not as easy as it seems, it takes months and even years to complete them, and there are a lot of preparation needed to make sure everything goes smoothly.

However, there are films that are plagued with lawsuits, either it is from copyright infringement, plagiarism, or details surrounding true events that are deemed inaccurate. In some cases, a lawsuit is filed as a quick way to get a quarter of the movie's box office gross.

Here are some of the popular movies that led to legal action:

Captain Phillips (2013)

"Captain Philips" is from British director Paul Greengrass that tells the story of Captain Richard Philips, the captain of the MV Maersk Alabama, and his ordeal when Somali pirates hijacked his cargo ship in 2009.

The film version of the events showed Captain Richard Philips as a man who did everything in his power to prevent the hijacking of the ship, but the crew of the actual cargo ship saw things differently.

The crew claims that Captain Philips knowingly went into pirate-infested waters to save time and money, instead of steering clear of disaster, despite numerous warning signs.

According to the lawsuit, the Navy and crewmembers were the true heroes against the hijackers and not Captain Phillips, as the movie would suggest.

Brian Beckcom, the attorney representing nine of the former seamen of the MV Maersk Alabama, said that they want the moviegoers to know that the true heroes are the Navy marksmen and Navy personnel who bailed out the shipping company and Captain Phillips.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, in which the amount is not specified, as the plaintiffs claim physical and emotional injuries during the whole ordeal.

Black Swan (2010)

In 2011, two interns working on the "Black Swan" film filed a lawsuit against Fox. Eric Glatt, who was working in accounting, and Alexander Footman, who was working in production, failed to receive any pay or college credit in exchange for their work.

Glatt claims that he worked five days a week for 40 to 50 hours per week for more than a year, while Footman worked a similar schedule for 95 days. Both of them did not receive any pay, benefits, class credits, or financial compensation.

The two seeks class damages for pay owed during production and also an injunction to prevent Fox Searchlight from using unpaid interns during any future film production.

The Federal Court Judge agreed with the two interns, and currently Fox is looking to reverse the court's decision in the Court of Appeals.

Avatar (2009)

In 2013, William Roger Dean, an album cover artist, filed a lawsuit against James Cameron and Twentieth Century Fox under copyright infringement for the plant design in "Avatar."

According to Dean, the Pandora's look is similar to the fantasy landscapes depicted in his artwork on the books "Magnetic Storm, Views and Dragon's Dream."

Dean is seeking upwards of $50 million in damages, an injunction against distribution, full accounting, and a court order that makes it clear that James Cameron ripped off his work.

The Hangover Part II (2011)

In 2011, S. Victor Whitmill, a tattoo artist, sued Warner Bros. for copyright infringement in the film "The Hangover Part II." In the film, Ed Helms' character wakes up in a hotel in Bangkok with a replica of Mike Tyson's tribal face tattoo.

Whitmill claimed that Warner Bros. had no right to put his work in the film or any promotional materials attached to the film as he designed the tattoo specifically for Mike Tyson.

The lawsuit almost affected the release of the film, but Warner Bros. settled Whitmill's claim for an undisclosed amount, and the movie went on to gross $581.4 million worldwide.

