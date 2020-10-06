Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. It's been years since the two got together, and everything seems to be working for them.

However, a tabloid claims that Kutcher and Kunis' marriage is getting damaged on multiple points, and sources close to the couple think that an end is in sight.

Is Kutcher a bad partner?

The tabloid Woman's Day is confident that the actor and his actress wife are one of the several wrapped up in a "Hollywood Marriage Crisis" due to quarantine policies locking them together 24/7.

The story was originally published in April, and it stated that the couple would not make it to their fifth anniversary, with friends of the couple telling the outlet that it will be a miracle if the couple gets to celebrate their sixth anniversary next year, considering the problems that they face.

An alleged source and "long-time friend" of the couple that refused to be named told the tabloid that the two are having a hard time adapting to life under lockdown with their two children.

The source said that the issue is not just about co-parenting, as the two have gone through a lot. The source is pointing out that Kutcher's ex-wife, Demi Moore, wrote a very honest memoir of her life, including the relationship that did not "paint the 42-year-old in the greatest light."

Moore's move had an unpleasant impact on Kunis. The source added that Kunis described the whole thing as very embarrassing for Ashton. Kutcher testified at the trial for Ashely Ellerin's murderer, which the tabloid claims made the actor look like not the most reliable boyfriend.

The truth

There are some statements in the article that are believable. It is true that the couple is quarantining with their children, and like everyone's household at the moment, it is possible that it gets difficult at times.

However, the actual claims about the state of the couple's relationship or the speed bumps they've encountered the past few years are not true.

The site Gossip Cop pointed out that it is obvious that even a tabloid could not rustle up any real drama between Kunis and Kutcher. The power couple made several talk show appearances together, where they looked happier and more content than ever.

All the insight the tabloid has to offer is that life in lockdown is very different from what the public thinks of as normal, but it does not have any real insight into the couple's relationship.

The two are getting along very well, based on their social media posts and their appearances on TV. There is also no evidence of the two fightings over the two incidents that Woman's Day mentions.

Kutcher and Kunis told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in May 2020 that they've been optimistic. Kutcher said that they are "really lucky" and that he thinks their appreciation for each other grows every day.

The actor added that they also appreciate the people who have to continue to go to work during the pandemic and risking their lives to be on the frontline.

