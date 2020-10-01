When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the declaration that they were renouncing their membership as senior working royals earlier this year, they did not expound on the reasons behind their change of direction. They merely indicated that persistent media coverage and public scrutiny were factors. However, in a new interview, the Duchess of Sussex seemingly alluded to Prince William and Kate Middleton being the reason for Megxit.

The Sussexes and the Cambridges' relationship have appeared to be strained since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals. According to many experts, Prince William and Prince Harry have indefinitely cut their relationship off, alluding to Markle as the reason for the deterioration.

Meghan Markle's Recent Remarks Allegedly Contravened Megxit Deal

When a video was televised showing Prince Harry and Marke urging United States citizens to vote in the November presidential election, they allegedly contravened the Megxit deal, reported Page Six. This is despite the fact that they promised that all things they will do will represent the values of the Queen, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Meghan Markle's New Interview

Markle, along with feminists and activists, Gloria Steinheim might have given a hint as to the real reason why she and Prince Harry renounced their royal titles, reported Entertainment Times.

There was a subtle swipe done by Meghan Markle that led viewers to think that she was remarking about Prince William and Middleton being the reason behind Megxit.

Markle stated about being "linked and not ranked," insinuating that women should work as one unit and compete with each other. This also translates that ranks among women should not be a large issue and women should be seen as equals.

Getting Political

The British royal family remains to be politically neutral. Therefore, the Sussexes' act of persuading Americans to vote did not go over well among the royal family.

Prince Harry and Markle told US voters in the previous week to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity." According to them, the November presidential election is the most crucial in our lives.

Criticism Towards Meghan Markle

Markle was condemned for her comments in the interview. She was labeled as a hypocrite following her introduction with her royal title.

Viewers also considered that Markle was hating on Middleton with the Duchess of Cambridge's rank being higher than hers as a senior royal.

The Royal Family's Side

According to a royal aide, the royal family is thinking where is this going and if their remarks abide by the deal to represent Queen Elizabeth II's values, adding that the feeling is a breach of the settlement. The palace made it clear that comments courtesy of Prince Harry and Markle are within their personal scope.

Reports of Markle and Middleton's strained ties have been circulating for some time now.

A source pointed out that if US President Trump is re-elected and visits the United Kingdom, the situation could be uncomfortable. The source questioned what the Queen will say when the former royals have promoted against him.

There has been no evidence to support the claim that Prince William and Kate Middleton were the reason behind Megxit, but many have stated that there is a rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Cambridges.

