NEW YORK - Before American financier, Jeffrey Epstein joined in the incident, a former student in the city of New York came forward and claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly restrained, gagged, and raped her.

The 48-year-old woman from New York who goes by the pseudonym Samantha shared that she was just 21 years old at that time and a student at Parsons School of Design in Manhattan when she was recruited by another student to have a visit at the mansion of Epstein where they will give him a massage service in exchange for cash, Daily Mail reported.

During an interview, Samantha spoke to the public for the first time, claiming that Maxwell was the mastermind behind the alleged sex trafficking.

She also added that the last time she saw Maxwell and Epstein, Maxwell got hold of her, restrained her arms behind her back, and after that put a ball gag in her mouth then raped her while using a sex toy.

Samantha also mentioned that Maxwell called Epstein to join in and that is the time when she was terrified because she cannot do anything in order to stop them.

She also stated that the horrifying abuse that the two made, stole her life, making her traumatized after the incident, and ruined her studies and career aspirations.

Samantha emphasized that she felt that Maxwell was the monster and she was the one behind in all of the criminal acts.

After being arrested in July, Maxwell is currently in Brooklyn under the custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center, facing charges for conspiring with Epstein regarding the sexual abuse of young women.

According to The New York Post, the first time Samantha met Epstein is when a friend of hers invited her to go to the house of a rich guy because the house owner was interested in her design work.

Samantha shared that the house owner apparently was interested in having some design work to be done in his house and he also looking for beautiful girls that can give him a massage.

After arriving at the place, Samantha mentioned that she met Epstein and gave him a massage wherein she described him as pleasant.

She also shared that after talking to some things about school stuff and design stuff, he then asked Samantha if she was interested in doing some work in his house.

The then 21-year-old woman also mentioned that he flipped over and was not approaching her in a sexual way until the end when he suddenly started to touch himself and pleasured his private part.

Samantha went back to Epstein's place three or four times from 1993 until 1994, and during each visit, she was paid $300 to $400 but after that, he would masturbate.

However, during the fourth or fifth visit, Samantha met Maxwell for the first time who then took her out to catch some young girls.

And after some misunderstandings during their hunting for young girls, that is when the abusive incident happened.

After she was abused, Maxwell gave Samantha $300 then threatened her if she will report the incident to the police.



